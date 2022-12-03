SF Giants claim RHP Miguel Yajure off waivers from Pirates

The SF Giants acquired pitcher Miguel Yajure off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, per a team press release. Yajure is a 24-year-old right-handed starter who has appeared in each of the past three MLB seasons. Yajure did shift to a bullpen role during his big-league stint in 2022, but started in almost all of his appearances at Triple-A. The Pirates designated Yajure for assignment at the start of the offseason.

Pirates pitcher Miguel Yajure. (2022) Charles LeClaire

Yajure was signed as an international free agent by the New York Yankees in 2014 for a $30,000 signing bonus. He quickly proved to be far more valuable than that. Yajure was fantastic in the lower minors and despite missing the 2017 season after undergoing UCL surgery, Yajure was considered one of the best prospects in the organization after an excellent 2019, where he recorded a 2.26 ERA in 127.2 innings with 122 strikeouts between High-A and Double-A.

Without a minor-league season in 2020, Yajure made his MLB debut with the Yankees, allowing just one run over seven innings pitched across three appearances. That offseason, however, the Yankees traded Yajure to the Pirates in a package for starting pitcher Jameson Taillon.

Yajure dealt with injuries in 2021, but posted a 3.09 ERA in 11 starts at Triple-A and was cuffed in four big-league appearances with the Pirates. In 2022, though, Yajure struggled in the minors as well. He recorded a 6.09 ERA in 16 Triple-A starts and surrendered 24 earned runs in 24.1 innings pitched across 12 appearances with the Pirates. He also walked as many big-league hitters as he struck out (16).

Despite his struggles, Yajure has youth and experience on his side. Yajure has always been considered a pitchability prospect, relying on a wide arsenal of pitches and above-average command. He lacks bigtime velocity, with a fastball that sits in the low-90s, but has the ability to give hitters different looks with a four-seam fastball, cutter, sinker, changeup, curveball, and slider.

Assuming Miguel Yajure sticks with the SF Giants, the organization has had a lot of success taking pitchability prospects and helping them refine their arsenals to focus on whatever their best pitch is. Given the farm system's upper-minors depth of starting pitching, it seems likely that the Giants would try to convert Yajure to a relief role.