WATCH: SF Giants OF Lewis Brinson leads off Tuesday's game with a home run

The SF Giants may have caught lightning in a bottle last week when they acquired outfielder Lewis Brinson in a trade from the Astros for cash considerations. After leading the charge in Monday's 7-4 victory over the Dodgers with a pair of homers, Brinson wasted no time on Tuesday, sending the first pitch from Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson over the left-field wall for his third home run in two days.

Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

In Brinson's brief time with the Giants, the 28-year-old outfielder is hitting .417/.417/1.250 with a double and three home runs in 12 plate appearances. It's obviously early, but he's immediately become must-watch TV in San Francisco. While his numbers will obviously dip as he gets more playing time, it's hard not to be excited about someone who has long had such tantalizing potential. Perhaps he is finally ready to put it all together.

Watch the full highlight and all its glory here:

From 2017-2021, Brinson hit just .199/.248/.323 in more than 1,100 big-league plate appearances with 313 strikeouts and just 56 walks. However, Brinson was in the middle of his best minor-league season since 2017 when the Giants acquired him. He hit .299/.356/.574 with 21 doubles and 22 home runs in 85 games with the Astros Triple-A Round Rock affiliate this year.

Brinson also was crushing southpaws this season, hitting .416/.438/.818 with 16 extra-base hits in 81 plate appearances. The Giants front office likely noticed that Brinson had a far better .230/.294/.396 triple-slash against lefties during his big-league career than his meager .186/.227/.291 line against righties.