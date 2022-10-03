SF Giants: Evan Longoria out for season with right thumb fracture

The SF Giants will be without veteran third baseman Evan Longoria in their final three games of the season. On Monday, the Giants placed Longoria on the 15-day injured list after X-rays revealed he suffered a right thumb fracture in the 10th inning of the Giants 4-3 win on Sunday. Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker hit a pitch from Jharel Cotton 100.9 mph towards the hot corner. While Longoria was in a position to field it, the ball took an unorthodox bounce and hit him directly on the thumb. His recovery time is estimated at 4-6 weeks.

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

With the offseason on the horizon, Longoria's injury should not impact his ability to play next season. He has said multiple times that he will not retire if the Giants exercise their club option in his contract for 2023. Granted, he may reevaluate his options if the Giants buyout his contract and make him a free agent.

"I'm a Giant until I'm not," Longoria said in a conversation with reporters on Monday. He also acknowledged that he would be open to re-signing with the Giants this offseason if they decline his option and there are no other compelling offers.

Still, the fractured thumb is a hard luck injury for a player that has struggled to stay healthy throughout his San Francisco tenure. Since playing in 53 of the team's 60 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Longoria has been played in fewer than 90 games in each of the past two seasons.

With that said, Longoria has been quite productive when he has taken the field. Longoria will finish this season with a .244/.315/.451 triple-slash with 13 doubles and 14 home runs in 89 games. He also continued to show off excellent defensive ability and graded as a +1 defender, according to Baseball Savant's Outs Above Average Metric.

The Giants will have to choose whether to exercise Longoria's $13 million club option for 2023 this offseason. They will have to pay him a $5 million buyout if they decline it, meaning the front office has to decide whether keeping Longo on the roster for next season is worth $8 million.

Despite his injuries, Longoria has made a strong case to be worth that much. According to FanGraphs, Longoria generated 1.3 wins above replacement this season between his bat and glove. Furthermore, his veteran presence has been credited with helping young players, like rookie David Villar adjust to big-league competition.

At the same time, the Giants have plenty of depth at third base. Villar and midseason acquisition J.D. Davis alongside breakout prospect Casey Schmitt have all emerged as potential contributors at third base in 2023. Furthermore, all three are most experienced at the hot corner.

The SF Giants will have a difficult decision to make regarding Evan Longoria's team option this offseason. Regardless, his 2022 season is over a few days early after he suffered a fractured right thumb.