Logan Webb commits to Team USA for the World Baseball Classic

SF Giants ace Logan Webb has committed to join team USA in the World Baseball Classic next spring. MLB announced Webb’s decision last Thursday. He will join Merrill Kelly, Adam Wainwright, and Nestor Cortes in a pitching rotation that’s shaping up to be quite strong, but where Webb might be the best pitcher of the group.

Despite the Giants’ disappointing season, Webb went 15-9 with a 2.90 ERA, pitching 192.1 innings, a career-high. The Rocklin, California native was drafted by the Giants in 2014 and made his debut with the team in 2019. Though he grew up an A’s fan, he’s found a home in San Francisco, and reports have noted that both he and the team are committed to settling on a long-term extension before he hits free agency.

Webb is the third Giant to formally commit to playing in the WBC, joining Joc Pederson (Israel), (Dominican Republic). Others like Thairo Estrada and Wilmer Flores (Venezuela) could also very well make tournament appearances. Giants prospect Joey Marciano (Italy) is also slated to play.

Webb will be on familiar territory for the WBC, as the Giants facilities in Scottsdale, Arizona, will be Team USA’s home base. Team USA, who were 2017’s WBC winners, will train at Scottsdale Stadium until their pool begins their opening round. The team will be led by Mark DeRosa - former Giant - and include coaching staff greats like Ken Griffey Jr. and the longtime Giants pitching coach Dave Righetti.

The 2023 Team USA squad is as stacked as its coaching staff; Bryce Harper and Mike Trout have committed to join the team, though Harper’s recent elbow surgery may put his participation in jeopardy. In addition to MVPs Harper and Trout, former MVP Mookie Betts and 2022’s winner Paul Goldschmidt have also committed to play. Other big names like Tim Anderson, Trea Turner, Trevor Story, Pete Alonso, and Nolan Arenado have signed on as well. The roster is subject to change until official announcements are made.

Perhaps most exciting of all: the SF Giants will host Team USA for an exhibition game on March 8th, one of 20 exhibition games organized between MLB and WBC teams this spring. While Giants fans will be excited to cheer on their team, they should be sure to save some for Logan Webb on the other side as well.