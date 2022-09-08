Skip to main content

SF Giants hitters overpowered by Corbin Burnes, fall to Brewers 2-1

A solid outing from SF Giants pitcher Jakob Junis was overshadowed by the dominance of Brewers ace Corbin Burnes.

The SF Giants dropped the first game of their doubleheader on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, falling 2-1 in a pitcher's duel.

The Giants went with southpaw Scott Alexander as an opener, and he did his job, retiring the Brewers in a perfect first inning before usual starter Jakob Junis entered.

The Giants briefly led 1-0, when Mike Yastrzemski doubled in LaMonte Wade Jr. with two outs in the top of the third, but it was Brewers' ace Corbin Burnes' day.

The reigning Cy Young Award winner, Burnes looked every bit like one of the best pitchers in MLB on Thursday. The St. Mary's College (CA) alum dominated Giants hitters, striking out 14 and inducing 26 swings-and-misses during his eight-inning outing. Burnes got a little help from home-plate umpire Manny Gonzalez's pitcher-friendly zone, but it's hard to envision a more restrictive zone transforming the outcome. He was nasty.

Junis was very good, striking out four and surrendering just three hits and two walks across his six innings of work. The only blemish on his final line came in the bottom of the fourth when Christian Yelich and Hunter Renfroe hit back-to-back RBI doubles. Normally, that would have been enough to get a win, but going up against Burnes, Junis ended up receiving his fifth loss of the season.

Giants reliever Tyler Rogers replaced Junis in the bottom of the eighth and had a quiet 1-2-3 inning. The Brewers turned to closer Devin Williams, who retired the Giants in order and recorded his 11th save of the season.

The Giants and Brewers will take a short break before returning to the field for the second game of their doubleheader. However, Giants Baseball Insider will not be covering that game because I am heading down to San Jose to watch the Giants Single-A affiliate's game tonight.

After tonight's game, the SF Giants will quickly hop on a plane to Chicago, where they will begin a three-game series against the Cubs tomorrow at 1:05 PM Pacific. The Giants will have Carlos Rodón on the hill, facing off against Cubs starter Drew Smyly.

