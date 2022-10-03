SF Giants closer Camilo Doval named NL reliever of the month

The SF Giants bullpen has been the source of many problems this season. However, right-handed pitcher Camilo Doval has emerged as one of the best closers in Major League Baseball. On Monday, Doval was selected the September National League Reliever of the Month. It is the second time he has won the award, receiving the same honor last September. Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase was selected as the American League Reliever of the Month.

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Doval made 13 appearances in September, recording nine saves and 16 strikeouts over 13 innings pitched with a 1.38 ERA. While Doval allowed two runs, he did not surrender a lead in any of his appearances. Mets closer Edwin Díaz has been dominating the NL Reliever of the Month award this season, but he only made seven appearances in September as the Mets slipped in the standings. Appearing in nearly twice as many games with a comparable level of dominance, voters chose Doval.

He also threw a pitch 104 mph.

While September has easily been Doval's best month of the season, his overall numbers remain excellent. He has appeared in 68 games with the Giants this year, posting a 2.53 ERA in 67.2 innings pitched with 80 strikeouts. Doval has struggled with control at times, issuing 30 walks, but has made up for it by limiting hard contact with his elite pitch arsenal, headlined by a fastball that sits around 100 mph, a high-80s slider with sharp break, and a new high-90s sinker that he discovered in the second half of the season.

In 2021, as a rookie, Doval struggled to solidify himself in the Giants bullpen until September. He bounced between the majors and Triple-A before finally putting it all together. With the Giants in the middle of a tightly-contested divisional race with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Doval was arguably the most dominant reliever in MLB in September. The young fireballer did not allow a run over 13 appearances, striking out 16 while allowing just five hits and three walks over 12.1 innings pitched and was selected the NL Reliever of the Month.

The SF Giants may not find themselves heading back to the postseason this year. However, 25-year-old closer Camilo Doval has proven himself to be one of the best relief pitchers in MLB. His standout performance in September earned him the second National League Reliever of the Month award in his young career.