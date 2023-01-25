Charles B. Johnson donated roughly $3.77 million to Republican candidates and Super PACs, but he was far from the lone SF Giants owner spending big in politics.

The SF Giants ownership group has always tried to stay in the background of team operations, rarely speaking publicly. However, while many of the Giants' owners are relatively faceless and avoid public scrutiny, political donations for federal elections are a matter of public record. Giants Baseball Insider has spent the past several months reviewing FEC filings to tally the donations of every Giants principal partner in the 2021 and 2022 election cycles.

Note: If an owner of the Giants (listed as a principal partner on the team's website) is not mentioned, it's because they did not have any donations recorded by the FEC.

The party affiliation of a donation is determined if either a donation was made directly to an individual candidate or a super PAC that has spent at least 80% of its funds in support of candidates with a particular party affiliation.

SF Giants owner donations: Charles B. Johnson



Number of donations: 274 (274 Pro-Republicans)

Total donated: $3,768,289.20



Charles Johnson has been one of the most prolific Republican donors for years, and that has not changed over the past two years. Johnson donated $605,800 in 2022 alone to Honor Pennsylvania, a single-candidate super PAC supporting Republican Dave McCormick's run for the U.S. Senate (McCormick lost in the primary to Mehmet Oz).

Over the past two years, Johnson has poured money into Republican groups and candidates, clearly focused on retaking a majority in the house and senate. Johnson donated $760,000 to the Congressional Leadership Fund (a super Pac aiming to elect Republicans to the House), $1,000,000 to Take Back the House 2022, and $306,500 to the National Republican Congressional Committee. He also directly donated to more than 100 Republican candidates.

Several state Republican parties and dozens of candidates throughout the country also received direct donations. Alex Shultz of SFGATE has been all over Johnson's donations, highlighting his support of far-right candidates like Herschel Walker, Ron Johnson, John Gibbs, and Ron DeSantis.

SF Giants owner donations: Arthur Rock

Number of donations: 17 (15 Pro-Democrats, 2 Non-Partisan)

Total donated: $248,400 ($238,400 Pro-Democrats, $10,000 Non-Partisan)

Arthur Rock is one of two Giants owners who were major donors to the Democratic Party. Rock primarily supported moderate and establishment candidates (e.g., Nancy Pelosi), and PACs focused on expanding charter schools (e.g., Pro Charter Schools).

Rock is an issues donor, clearly focused on expanding charter schools at the expense of public school education. Rock was the largest financial backer of the 2022 push to recall members of the San Francisco school board, donating more than $500,000 to the effort (not included in this tally because it is not a federal election).