SF Giants promote LHP Thomas Szapucki, option RHP Zack Littell

The SF Giants promoted left-handed reliever Thomas Szapucki from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday. To create space on the active roster, the Giants optioned right-handed reliever Zack Littell to Triple-A. Littell's demotion is noteworthy given his vocal outburst towards manager Gabe Kapler when he was removed from Monday's 3-2 victory over Atlanta.

Szapucki was acquired from the Mets with the four-player package New York sent to the Giants for Darin Ruf. While Ruf is scuffling in The Big Apple, Szapucki has been fantastic since joining his new organization.

The Mets drafted Szapucki in the fifth round of the 2015 draft out of high school. The lefty developed in the Mets' farm system as a starting pitcher, reaching the big leagues last year. Szapucki was an effective starter with the Mets Triple-A affiliate this season, but was hammered in his lone big-league start.

Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants have converted Szapucki into a full-time reliever since the trade. He has already made four relief appearances for them at the big-league level and has allowed just one run across four innings pitched with seven strikeouts and zero walks. In his brief time at Triple-A Sacramento, Szapucki has been even more dominant. In seven appearances with the River Cats, the southpaw has struck out 15 hitters in 8.1 innings pitched while allowing just one earned run (1.08 ERA) on seven hits and three walks.

Littell's future with the Giants is uncertain. A minor-league free-agent signing prior to last season, Littell was fantastic in San Francisco's bullpen last year, recording a 2.92 ERA with 63 strikeouts in 61.2 innings pitched.

However, as has been the case for several Giants relievers, Littell has been far less effective in 2022. Littell has a 5.08 ERA across 39 appearances this season with 39 strikeouts in 43.1 innings pitched. Eligible for arbitration this offseason, Littell might be one of the biggest non-tender candidates on the Giants.

The SF Giants already signaled a plan to give some young minor-league relievers opportunities instead of more proven veterans in the final weeks of the season. Over the past few days, they promoted hard-throwing righty Cole Waites and released veteran reliever Dominic Leone. Now recently acquired lefty Thomas Szapucki will have a chance to prove himself in place of Zack Littell.