SF Giants promote LHP Thomas Szapucki, option RHP Zack Littell

Skip to main content

SF Giants promote southpaw Thomas Szapucki, option reliever Zack Littell

A day after SF Giants reliever Zack Littell got into with manager Gabe Kapler, he was demoted to Triple-A and replaced by lefty Thomas Szapucki.

The SF Giants promoted left-handed reliever Thomas Szapucki from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday. To create space on the active roster, the Giants optioned right-handed reliever Zack Littell to Triple-A. Littell's demotion is noteworthy given his vocal outburst towards manager Gabe Kapler when he was removed from Monday's 3-2 victory over Atlanta.

Szapucki was acquired from the Mets with the four-player package New York sent to the Giants for Darin Ruf. While Ruf is scuffling in The Big Apple, Szapucki has been fantastic since joining his new organization.

The Mets drafted Szapucki in the fifth round of the 2015 draft out of high school. The lefty developed in the Mets' farm system as a starting pitcher, reaching the big leagues last year. Szapucki was an effective starter with the Mets Triple-A affiliate this season, but was hammered in his lone big-league start.

SF Giants lefty Thomas Szapucki throws a pitch.
Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Giants have converted Szapucki into a full-time reliever since the trade. He has already made four relief appearances for them at the big-league level and has allowed just one run across four innings pitched with seven strikeouts and zero walks. In his brief time at Triple-A Sacramento, Szapucki has been even more dominant. In seven appearances with the River Cats, the southpaw has struck out 15 hitters in 8.1 innings pitched while allowing just one earned run (1.08 ERA) on seven hits and three walks.

Littell's future with the Giants is uncertain. A minor-league free-agent signing prior to last season, Littell was fantastic in San Francisco's bullpen last year, recording a 2.92 ERA with 63 strikeouts in 61.2 innings pitched.

However, as has been the case for several Giants relievers, Littell has been far less effective in 2022. Littell has a 5.08 ERA across 39 appearances this season with 39 strikeouts in 43.1 innings pitched. Eligible for arbitration this offseason, Littell might be one of the biggest non-tender candidates on the Giants.

The SF Giants already signaled a plan to give some young minor-league relievers opportunities instead of more proven veterans in the final weeks of the season. Over the past few days, they promoted hard-throwing righty Cole Waites and released veteran reliever Dominic Leone. Now recently acquired lefty Thomas Szapucki will have a chance to prove himself in place of Zack Littell.

In This Article (2)

San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants
Zack Littell
Zack Littell

SF Giants lefty Thomas Szapucki throws a pitch.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants promote LHP Thomas Szapucki, option RHP Zack Littell

By Marc Delucchi
Orioles general manager Mike Elias looking off in the distance while wearing sunglasses.
San Francisco Giants History

Court filing reveals the SF Giants tried to hire Orioles GM Mike Elias

By Marc Delucchi
Mets hitter Darin Ruf looks down at the ground after striking out.
San Francisco Giants History

"DFA Ruf" trends on Mets Twitter as former SF Giants slugger struggles

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants pitcher Alex Cobb throws a pitch against Atlanta.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants: Alex Cobb throws seven shutout innings in 3-2 victory over Atlanta

By Marc Delucchi
Rangers DH Willie Calhoun takes a swing.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants recall former Rangers slugger Willie Calhoun from Triple-A

By Marc Delucchi
A SF Giants giants hat sits in a bucket of baseballs during spring training (2015).
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants call up hard-throwing pitching prospect Cole Waites

By Marc Delucchi
Dodgers infielder Trea Turner fields a grounder. Could the SF Giants steal him away from their rival this offseason?
San Francisco Giants Rumors

SF Giants would "love" to add a top shortstop in free agency

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants infielder Wilmer Flores celebrates a walk-off homer.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants agree to a two-year, $13 million extension with Wilmer Flores

By Marc Delucchi