SF Giants recall versatile C/INF Ford Proctor from Triple-A

The SF Giants recalled catcher/infielder Ford Proctor from Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday. To create a spot on the big-league roster, the Giants placed outfielder Luis González on the 10-day injured list with a lower back strain. Separately, the Giants also outrighted recently DFA'd outfielder Lewis Brinson to Triple-A. Proctor will start tonight's game against the Diamondbacks at second base.

Proctor will become the 65th player to appear in a game with the Giants this season, setting the franchise record. The Giants acquired Proctor from the Tampa Bay Rays in a trade earlier this season in exchange for right-handed pitcher Jeremy Walker.

González got off to a hot start this season but has faded recently. He's hitting .254/.323/.360 with 17 doubles, four home runs, and 10 stolen bases in 98 big-league games.

Since the trade, Proctor has appeared in 34 games at Triple-A with a .267/.390/.448 triple-slash, highlighted by six home runs. Prior to the trade, though, Proctor had struggled at the plate with the Rays Triple-A affiliate, posting a meager .635.

Proctor was drafted in the third round of the 2018 draft out of Rice. A versatile infielder, Proctor tried to learn how to catch during 2020 and moved behind the plate. Proctor adapted quite well and has become a viable option behind the plate, although he has struggled to throw out opposing base stealers.

Proctor has always put the ball in play and walked at an above-average clip but has never had great power. He has tried to make up for his lack of pop with defensive versatility and consistently good at-bats.

Proctor has played all over the infield this season. He's appeared in 56 games at catcher, 28 games at shortstop, 26 games at third base, 12 games at second base, and eight games at shortstop.

The SF Giants will likely use Ford Proctor as a platoon bat. A left-handed hitter, Proctor has shown significant platoon splits throughout his career. This year, he's hitting .263/.373/.408 against righties but only has a .163/.299/.233 line against southpaws.