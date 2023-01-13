The SF Giants avoided arbitration with infielder Thairo Estrada, agreeing to a one-year, $2.25 million deal, according to a report by Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle. Estrada emerged as arguably the best position player on the Giants in 2022, making huge strides in San Francisco after he was acquired for cash considerations from the New York Yankees.

SF Giants shortstop Thairo Estrada singles against the Cubs. (2022) Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Players are subjected to several years of arbitration as part of the collective bargaining agreement between MLB and MLBPA before they reach free agency. If a team does not reach an agreement with an arbitration-eligible player, both sides will make a case for a specific salary number for an arbitrator, who will rule in one side's favor. There are obvious reasons for teams to try and avoid going to arbitration. Several players have openly discussed being hurt by arbitration proceedings, where teams are incentivized to make a case that a player is worse and deserves a lower salary.

Estrada first carved out a role for himself on the Giants roster as a platoon bat in 2021. During the team's 107-win campaign, Estrada hit .273/.333/.479 in 52 games with 7 home runs. Primarily coming off the bench, Estrada showed off his defensive versatility, appearing at second base, third base, shortstop, left field, and right field.

In 2022, while Estrada still moved around the diamond, he finished the season as the team's everyday second baseman. He hit .260/.322/.400 with 22 doubles, 14 home runs, and 21 stolen bases in 140 games. He posted those numbers while playing through injuries late in the season. Set to turn 27 in February, Estrada is one of the few players slated for a prominent role on the Giants next season under the age of 30.

Since the SF Giants were unable to land a premium shortstop this offseason, Thairo Estrada seems locked into an everyday role up the middle. Estrada will likely be manager Gabe Kapler's primary second baseman but could shift to shortstop against left-handed pitching when the team could try to rest veteran Brandon Crawford.