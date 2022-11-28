SF Giants re-sign several depth pieces to minor-league deals

Skip to main content

SF Giants re-sign several depth pieces to minor-league contracts

The SF Giants re-signed Mauricio Llovera, Drew Strotman, Sam Delaplane, and Colton Welker to minor-league contracts.

The SF Giants improved the depth of their upper minor league rosters next season by re-signing four players who were recently released off the 40-man roster to minor-league deals. According to the minor league transactions tracker, the Giants re-signed right-handed pitchers Mauricio Llovera, Drew Strotman, and Sam Delaplane alongside corner bat Colton Welker. All four were assigned to Triple-A on Sunday.

SF Giants reliever Mauricio Llovera throws a pitch. (2022)



Llovera is easily the most accomplished signing of the group. Llovera inked a minor-league deal with the Giants prior to the 2022 season and dominated Triple-A competition. He made 15 appearances with the Sacramento River Cats and struck out 28 hitters while issuing four walks without allowing an earned run across 20 innings pitched. Llovera was quickly promoted to the Giants bullpen where he recorded a 4.41 ERA with 20 strikeouts in 16.1 innings pitched before suffering a season-ending elbow injury. Llovera will likely miss a significant portion of the 2023 season after undergoing UCL surgery.

Delaplane has been in the Giants organization since early in 2021, when the Mariners traded him to San Francisco for cash considerations. Delaplane returned from UCL surgery this season but struggled through four appearances at Single-A San Jose. Delaplane was once considered a top relief-pitching prospect in the Mariners farm system with one of the best sliders in the minors. He recorded a 2.23 ERA with 120 strikeouts in 68.2 innings between High-A and Double-A in 2019, his last full season.

The Giants claimed Welker off waivers from the Rockies this summer and placed him on the 60-day injured list after he underwent season-ending shoulder surgery before he played a game in the organization. Welker has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career but has been productive throughout the minors. He hit .324/.422/.514 in 10 games with the Rockies Triple-A affiliate before he received his first big-league call up. In 40 MLB plate appearances, he hit .189/.250/.216 with a double, three walks, and 11 strikeouts.

The Giants claimed Strotman off waivers this offseason before non-tendering him. Strotman was a St. Mary's College product, who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 draft by the Rays. Primarily a reliever in college, the Rays moved Strotman to the rotation, and he struggled with injuries in his first full minor league season. In 2021, though, impressed the player development staff enough to start the season at Triple-A.

This season, the Twins shifted Strotman back to the bullpen hoping to take advantage of his high-octane stuff. His inconsistent control, though, prevented him from limiting damage. With a 6.44 ERA in 39 appearances at Triple-A, the Twins designated him for assignment, and he was claimed by the Rangers. He made just three appearances before the season ended. Overall, he finished 2022 with 63 strikeouts in 52.2 innings pitched with 36 walks and a 6.32 ERA in 42 appearances at Triple-A.

Obviously, the SF Giants hope they will not have to rely on minor-league free-agent signings in 2023. Still, the organization solidified the depth of the team's upper minors by re-signing Mauricio Llovera, Sam Delaplane, Drew Strotman, and Colton Welker.

