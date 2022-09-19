SF Giants lose general manager Scott Harris to Tigers

Skip to main content

SF Giants: Tigers hire Scott Harris as their president of baseball ops

The SF Giants will have to hire a new general manager after Scott Harris agreed to become the Detroit Tigers' president of baseball operations.

Amidst a disappointing season, the pressure is on the SF Giants this offseason. However, before they try to make any big acquisitions to their roster, San Francisco will have to replace one of the biggest names in their front office. According to a report by Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Detroit Tigers have hired Giants general manager Scott Harris as their next president of baseball operations.

Harris replaces longtime Tigers general manager Al Avila, who parted ways with the organization in August, as Detroit's top front-office executive. He will look to build upon the Tigers' impressive collection of young pitching to help them return to contention in the AL Central.

Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi hired Harris at the end of the 2019 season. Harris had previously worked with the Cubs from 2012-2019, finishing his tenure in Chicago as an assistant general manager. Prior to that, Harris had worked as an intern with the Nationals and Reds. He also worked for Major League Baseball from 2010-2012.

Harris' experience has come with significant on-field accomplishment. He helped the Cubs reach three National League Championship Series and, of course, win the 2016 World Series. In his three years with the Giants, he obviously played a part in building the team's 107-win roster in 2021. However, Harris was close to two scandals during his time in Chicago.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Harris was the Cubs assistant general manager in 2019, when the team opted to bring shortstop Addisson Russell back after he had been accused of intimate-partner abuse by multiple women and was suspended by the league for 40 games for violating MLB's domestic violence policy. His rise also coincided with Jared Porter, another former top executive with the Cubs.

Porter was hired as the Mets' general manager after the 2020 season but was fired later that offseason after a report by Passan and Mina Kimes of ESPN revealed he had harassed a woman reporter during his time with the Cubs. At least one other person in the organization was made aware at the time.

Harris never publicly addressed the Russell or Porter situation, leaving it difficult to know his opinion on Chicago's handling of Russell or Porter's actions. However, given the track record of most big-league franchises, it's reasonable to be concerned about Harris' ties to both situations.

In This Article (2)

San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants
Detroit Tigers
Detroit Tigers

An SF Giants hat resting on a glove in the dugout.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants lose general manager Scott Harris to Tigers

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants pitcher Alex Cobb throws a pitch against the Dodgers.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants lose to Dodgers in extras as rain falls at Oracle Park

By Marc Delucchi
Twins pitcher Jharel Cotton walks off the mound after an outing. He has since been acquired by the SF Giants.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants acquire former A's starter Jharel Cotton off waivers

By Marc Delucchi
A SF Giants giants hat sits in a bucket of baseballs during spring training (2015).
San Francisco Giants Prospects

SF Giants pitching prospect Rohan Handa undergoes surgery

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants pitcher Sean Hjelle.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants recall prospects Sean Hjelle and Heliot Ramos from AAA

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants pitcher Jay Jackson throws a pitch.
San Francisco Giants History

Former SF Giants fan favorite Jay Jackson designated for assignment

By Marc Delucchi
Astros hitter Taylor Jones takes a swing.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants claim Taylor Jones off waivers from Astros, DFA Jose Rojas

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants prospect Will Bedna raises the most outstanding player award after leading Mississippi State over the Vanderbilt Commodores at TD Ameritrade Park.
San Francisco Giants News

Luis Matos and Will Bednar highlight 8 SF Giants prospects heading to AFL

By Marc Delucchi