Skip to main content

Carlos Rodón and Austin Wynns propel SF Giants to 4-1 victory

SF Giants ace Carlos Rodón breezed through five innings and Austin Wynns knocked in three runs to lift San Francisco to a series victory over Atlanta.

The SF Giants have won four of their last five games after defeating Atlanta 4-1 to wrap up their three-game series against the reigning World Series champs. The Giants relied on another fantastic outing from ace Carlos Rodón and key offensive contributions from the bottom half of their lineup.

The Giants jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. Facing veteran righty Charlie Morton, J.D. Davis got a two-out rally started with a single to left field. Then, recently promoted Willie Calhoun worked a nine-pitch walk to set the stage for catcher Austin Wynns.

Wynns has struggled mightily at the plate this season. Entering play on Wednesday, Wynns had a .580 OPS in 149 plate appearances this season. However, Wynns took an 0-2 fastball from Morton to right field for an RBI single.

Rodón surrendered his only run of the day in the subsequent half inning. Vaughn Grissom worked a lead-off walk, and a throwing error by Wynns trying to back pick Grissom at first base allowed him to advance into scoring position. Two batters later, Robbie Grossman recorded Atlanta's first hit of the game and evened the score at one.

The Giants answered in the bottom of the fourth inning, with the back half of their lineup leading the charge once again. David Villar and J.D. Davis doubled off Morton to give San Francisco a 2-1 lead.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

SF Giants ace Carlos Rodon throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves.

Rodón only needed 71 pitches to complete five innings on Wednesday. He allowed the one unearned run on just two hits and a walk while retaking the National League lead in strikeouts, adding eight more to his season tally.

The southpaw could have worked deeper into the game, but he set a new single-season career-high with his outing. As the Giants approach postseason elimination while Rodón is set for a massive contract this offseason, it makes sense for both parties to limit his workload towards the end of the season to ensure he avoids an injury.

The bottom of the Giants lineup got one more crack at Morton in the sixth inning. Villar was hit by a pitch and Brandon Crawford walked with one out in the inning. Atlanta's manager Brian Snitker decided to bring in right-handed reliever Jesse Chavez. Chavez immediately walked Davis to load the bases before Wynns recorded another huge two-out single, bringing a pair of runs around the bases to give San Francisco a 4-1 lead.

Giants Manager Gabe Kapler turned to Tyler Rogers, Scott Alexander, John Brebbia, and Camilo Doval to get through the final four innings. Brebbia worked around a pair of one-out singles in the eighth, and other than that, Atlanta never brought the tying run to the plate.

The SF Giants improved to 69-74 with their win on Wednesday afternoon and will have a day off on Thursday. However, things will not get any easier in their schedule with the Los Angeles Dodgers coming to town for a three-game series at Oracle Park over the weekend. First pitch for Friday's game is scheduled for 7:15 PM Pacific.

In This Article (3)

San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants
Carlos Rodon
Carlos Rodon
Austin Wynns
Austin Wynns

SF Giants catcher Austin Wynns hits an RBI single to right field.
San Francisco Giants News

Carlos Rodón and Austin Wynns propel SF Giants to 4-1 victory

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants first baseman Brandon Belt
San Francisco Giants News

WATCH: Brandon Belt shares appreciation for Kruk & Kuip

By Marc Delucchi
Reporter for NBC Sportsnet holds out a microphone.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants: Broadcaster Johnny Doskow receives a big-league callup

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants infielder throws the ball to first base after stepping on second base.
San Francisco Giants History

SF Giants: Prospect adding insult to injury for Donovan Walton trade

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants lefty Thomas Szapucki throws a pitch.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants promote LHP Thomas Szapucki, option RHP Zack Littell

By Marc Delucchi
Orioles general manager Mike Elias looking off in the distance while wearing sunglasses.
San Francisco Giants History

Court filing reveals the SF Giants tried to hire Orioles GM Mike Elias

By Marc Delucchi
Mets hitter Darin Ruf looks down at the ground after striking out.
San Francisco Giants History

"DFA Ruf" trends on Mets Twitter as former SF Giants slugger struggles

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants pitcher Alex Cobb throws a pitch against Atlanta.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants: Alex Cobb throws seven shutout innings in 3-2 victory over Atlanta

By Marc Delucchi