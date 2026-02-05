Giants Offer Michael Fulmer Chance to Resurrect MLB Career on Minor League Deal

Michael Fulmer needs a chance to rebuild his career. The San Francisco Giants need veteran pitching depth. For now, they’re giving each other a chance.

Fulmer and the Giants agreed to a minor-league deal on Tuesday, as reported by The San Francisco Chronicle (subscription required). The Giants put him on their list of non-roster invitees for Major League spring training, which starts next week in Scottsdale, Ariz., when pitchers and catchers report.

Fulmer hasn’t had a meaningful season on the mound since 2023. It’s been a long road back to a point where he can help a Major League team.

Michael Fulmer’s Road Back from Injury

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Michael Fulmer. | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

Fulmer spent 2023 with the Chicago Cubs, as he went 3-5 with a 4.42 ERA in 58 games, including a start, 14 games finished and two saves. He struck out 65 and walked 28 in 57 innings. But after the season he underwent UCL revision surgery on his pitching elbow, which erased his 2024 season. He also underwent Tommy John surgery in 2019 while he was with the Detroit Tigers.

The Boston Red Sox signed him to a two-year deal in February of 2024 understanding that the first year of the deal was a wash. After a quick stop at Triple-A Worcester to start 2025, he was added to the Red Sox’s Major League roster. He gave up four hits and three runs in 2.2 innings in his only game before the Red Sox designated him for assignment. And then bounced around.

The Cubs welcomed him back a few days later. He appeared in two games with Chicago, gave up no runs in two innings but was released after Shota Imanaga returned from injury. He latched onto the Kansas City Royals on a minor league deal, but he lasted a little more than a month before he was released. Seattle welcomed him on a minor league deal, and he had a 0.75 ERA in 12 innings before he entered free agency in November.

At this point, the Giants are simply hoping Fulmer can be a solid set-up man, as his days as a starter are likely done. He opened his career with an 11-7 record and a 3.06 ERA in 26 games with the Tigers, where he won the American League Rookie of the Year award and finished 10th in AL Cy Young voting. The following season he went 10-12 with a 3.83 ERA in 25 starts and made his only All-Star Game.

Since his first Tommy John, he’s been primarily a reliever and from 2021-22 with Detroit and Minnesota he went 10-12 with a 3.17 ERA in 119 games with 17 saves, 134 strikeouts and 48 walks in 133.1 innings. San Francisco hopes he can recapture that this spring.

