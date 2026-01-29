Giants Remain Open to Pursuit of All-Star Second Baseman Via Trade

The San Francisco Giants made a two-year commitment to Harrison Bader to be their starting center fielder. It felt like the final move of the offseason.

But perhaps it isn’t.

Per The Athletic (subscription required), the Giants remain engaged with one of their National League rivals on a deal for help at second base. Per Andrew Baggarly, the signing of Bader took a long time to develop. Now that he’s in the fold, San Francisco can head back to the trade market with a new target — Brendan Donovan.

The Giants have been linked to the St. Louis Cardinals star this offseason. But, after a failed pursuit of a trade for Washington shortstop C.J. Abrams, Baggarly reports that San Francisco “remains engaged” with St. Louis on a potential deal, though nothing is imminent.

Pursuing Brendan Donovan

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan runs to third base against the San Francisco Giants. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

While Donovan is one of St. Louis’s most versatile players, he’s played nearly half of his 501 Major League games at second base. Trading for him doesn’t mean San Francisco has to pivot away from other options like Casey Schmitt or Tyler Fitzgerald, as Donovan can spell players at other positions.

But coming off his first All-Star season in 2025, dealing for him means making him the everyday second baseman. He slashed .287/.353/.422 with 10 home runs and 50 RBI. His versatility and his bat make him valuable, as does his two years of team control. That also means the price might be higher for San Francisco in a trade.

When Donovan broke into the Majors in 2022, he was named an NL Gold Glove winner and finished third in NL rookie of the year voting after he slashed .281/.394/.379 with five home runs and 45 RBI in 126 games. In four seasons he has a slash of .282/.361/.411 with 40 home runs and 202 RBI.

When the Giants traded for Rafael Devers last June, they should consistent power, something Devers provided after the deal and should continue to provide as he enters the prime of his career. With second base, it’s more about a consistent bat. The position underwhelmed offensively last season. Fitzgerald played the most games there but slashed .217/.278/.327 with four home runs and 14 RBI.

Donovan offers the Giants another left-handed bat whose swing should play well at Oracle. He can also platoon out of the lineup against left-handed hitters for someone like Fitzgerald or Schmitt, if needed. But a deal for Donovan makes him the starter and would give a position that bedeviled the Giants last year more opportunity for consistency.

