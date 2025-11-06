How Giants Legend Bruce Bochy Can Help New Manager Tony Vitello
The San Francisco Giants are bringing one of their legends home.
The San Francisco Chronicle (subscription required) reported on Tuesday that the franchise is creating an advisory position for former manager Bruce Bochy, who parted ways with the Texas Rangers after three years leading that franchise, including winning a World Series in 2023.
Bochy was offered an advisory position with the Rangers. The fact that he appears headed for the Bay Area shows exactly where he left his heart after managing his final game with the Giants in 2019. From 2020-22 he was an advisor to the front office and split time between San Francisco and his home in Nashville.
He’ll be the second future Hall of Fame manager and former Giants skipper to join the organization. Dusty Baker took a similar job after he retired from the Houston Astros after the 2023 season. Bringing on Bochy as the franchise hired Tony Vitello to replace Bob Melvin is perfect timing.
Three Ways that Bruce Bochy Can Help Tony Vitello
Vitello will make his professional debut next March when the Giants open the 2026 season. The former Tennessee head coach has never played, coached and managed in the Majors. Bochy has done all three and is one of the most successful managers to do the job.
Here are three ways he can help.
The Bullpen: Bochy was considered one of the masters of managing the bullpen when he led the Giants to three World Series titles from 2010-14. Few managers knew how to work matchups like Bochy did. When he returned to baseball in 2023, the rules changed. Pitchers must face three hitters, except in rare circumstances. Bochy adapted while with the Rangers and led them to a World Series title. Managing a bullpen in the Bigs is different than college. Bochy can help smooth that transition for Vitello.
Managing the Professional Player: Bochy has managed for more a quarter-century and coached for several more before that. His philosophy when it comes to the clubhouse is to let the players run it. He’s well-respected and players listen. Getting player investment is one of the hardest things for managers to do and Bochy has built-in credibility. But there was a time he didn’t have it. He can help Vitello learn how to quickly gain the confidence of his players, even without Big League experience.
Adapting to the Bay Area: Bochy knows the ins and outs of baseball in San Francisco, and he can help Vitello adjust to the rhythm of the city. A day game in the Bay Area will be different than a day game on Rocky Top. Bochy, who was well known for embracing the city and its culture, can help Vitello do the same.
Bochy was 249-237 in three seasons with Texas. He leaves the organization with 2,252 career wins, sixth-most in baseball history. He is one of three managers to win a World Series in both leagues.