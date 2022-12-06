SF Giants "in pursuit" of former Dodgers OF Cody Bellinger

Skip to main content

SF Giants "very much in pursuit" of former Dodgers OF Cody Bellinger

The SF Giants are "very much in pursuit" of former Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger, according to a recent report by Chelsea Janes.

The SF Giants may be approaching a conclusion to the Aaron Judge sweepstakes, but the team is also making sure to stay involved in other talks as well. According to a report by Washington Post national baseball reporter Chelsea Janes, the Giants are "very much in pursuit" of free-agent outfielder Cody Bellinger.

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger celebrates with his teammates in the dugout. (2022)

"For what it’s worth, have heard from multiple people familiar with his market that the San Francisco Giants are one of the teams very much in pursuit of Cody Bellinger, which I found interesting," Janes wrote.

Scott Boras, Bellinger's agent, reiterated during his media availability at the Winter Meetings on Tuesday that his client is seeking a one-year deal to try and rebuild his value. 

The Giants were one of three teams tied to Bellinger by a report earlier this offseason, but it seemed like he would be a fallback option if they lost out on Judge. However, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi told reporters on Monday night that he intends to add a pair of outfielders this offseason, making a deal with Bellinger easier to envision.

Bellinger was one of the best players in the league from 2017-2019. As a rookie, Bellinger hit 39 home runs, finished ninth in MVP voting, was selected to the All-Star team, and won Rookie of the Year.

After a solid sophomore season, Bellinger had an exceptional 2019 campaign. He hit .305/.406/.629 with 47 home runs and 15 stolen bases en route to the 2019 National League Most Valuable Player award. Still just 24-years old, it seemed like Bellinger was just beginning a potential Hall of Fame career.

However, an accumulation of serious injuries over the past few years have taken their toll on Bellinger. In the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, Bellinger posted a more pedestrian .239/.333/.455 triple-slash. Still, most thought Bellinger would return to MVP form.

Instead, Bellinger collapsed in 2021, hitting .165/.240/.302 in 350 plate appearances. Bellinger's elite power seemingly disappeared overnight as the young outfielder struggled to keep up with big-league fastballs all season long.

In 2022, Bellinger improved against fastballs (hitting .248 with a .477 slugging percentage), but was still far away from his previous peak form. Moreover, pitchers adjusted by throwing more breaking balls and offspeed pitches, which Bellinger seemed overmatched against. Overall, he finished the season with a well below-average .210/.265/.389 triple-slash. Since Bellinger was set to make nearly $20 million in arbitration, the Dodgers decided to non-tender the 27-year-old and make him a free agent.

While Bellinger's bat will determine where his career goes from here, one thing that will make it easier for teams to gamble on his upside is his defensive prowess. Expected to be a corner outfielder or first baseman as a prospect, Bellinger has developed into one of the best defensive center fielders in MLB. In fact, he has received positive grades in center field, per Outs Above Average in each of the past five seasons. He is also an excellent defender in right and left field.

SF Giants fans may not feel great about signing a former Dodgers like Cody Bellinger, but there's no denying his potential to make an impact. It seems like Zaidi, who worked for the Dodgers while Bellinger was in the organization, may believe San Francisco can help him return to his previous form.

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger hits a home run. (2022)
