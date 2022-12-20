Report: SF Giants interested in a reunion with C Curt Casali

The SF Giants have likely made their biggest acquisitions after signing Carlos Correa, Sean Manaea, Ross Stripling, and Mitch Haniger. However, they are still keeping tabs on the fringes of the free-agent market. According to a report by Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are interested in a potential reunion with former catcher Curt Casali.

Could the SF Giants be on the verge of a reunion with Curt Casali? (2022) Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

"Among the free agents left on the market are Casali and Tucker Barnhart, whose strength is behind the plate," Slusser wrote. "The Giants have been in contact with Casali about returning."

The Giants currently have three catchers on the 40-man roster (Joey Bart, Austin Wynns, and recent acquisition Blake Sabol), but questions remain surrounding the team's incumbents. The club has understandably felt the loss of Buster Posey since his retirement in 2021 and has not seen Bart emerge as a clear everyday option quite yet.

At 34, Casali is a veteran option who knows his way around the ballpark, having his two-year tenure with the Giants cut short in July when he was traded to the Mariners at the MLB Trade Deadline for relief-pitching prospect Michael Stryffeler.

Casali spent the first eight years of his MLB career with the Tampa Bay Rays and Cincinnati Reds before signing a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Giants before the 2021 season. He re-signed with the Giants on a one-year, $2.6 million deal last offseason.

Casali appeared in 57 games this season and posted a .203/.318/.331 triple-slash with five home runs. Over his nine-year career, Casali is a .223/.316/.392 hitter. Moreover, Casali has also earned a reputation as a great defender behind the plate.

Many Giants fans would love to see Curt Casali back in the orange and black next season. However, the SF Giants front office is likely hesitant to commit a big-league contract to Casali given his age and recent struggles at the plate. Then again, if they are unable to find a better option on the market, they might be more willing to commit to Casali.