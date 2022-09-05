SF Giants: Zaidi hints at a more aggressive approach to free agency

Skip to main content

SF Giants: Farhan Zaidi hints at a more aggressive approach to free agency

Farhan Zaidi joined MLB Network Radio and hinted that the SF Giants could be more aggressive at the top of the free agent market this offseason.

All eyes are going to be on the SF Giants heading into this offseason. Amidst a disappointing 2022 campaign, fans are clamoring for Giants president of baseball operations to make his first big splash this winter. Given San Francisco's recent history as one of the biggest spenders in MLB, front offices around the league are wondering if Zaidi will finally use the Giants payroll flexibility to add a big-name free agent. During an appearance on The Front Office on MLB Network Radio on Sunday, Zaidi hinted that the Giants could be leaning in that direction.

Through three offseasons as San Francisco's top decision maker, Zaidi has yet to sign a player to a contract worth at least $45 million. Zaidi was asked about this seemingly tentative approach to free agency. "I always viewed the last offseason and this offseason as a time of big transition for our organization. We had a bunch of veteran players when I came in whose contracts were going to be up last offseason and this coming offseason and with the success we had last season... it made sense for us to not be too aggressive," he explained. However, Zaidi acknowledged that with the Giants far underperforming compared to last season, "Everything is on the table for us [this winter], including going out and being aggressive at the top end of the free agent market."

If the Giants do pursue a star this offseason, there are several enticing potential targets. It will be very interesting to see if they do make a significant financial commitment this winter. If they do, all eyes will be on the first major signing of the Zaidi era.

Here's the full clip of Zaidi's answer (the full interview is not available online):

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants

SF Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi
San Francisco Giants Rumors

SF Giants: Zaidi hints at a more aggressive approach to free agency

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodón pitching against the Phillies.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants: Wilmer Flores’ walk-off homer salvages Rodón's gem in 5-3 win over Phillies

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants outfielder Bryce Johnson taking a swing
San Francisco Giants News

WATCH: SF Giants OF Bryce Johnson records his first career MLB hit

By Marc Delucchi
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge jogs to the outfield. Could he be the SF Giants next free-agent splash?
San Francisco Giants Rumors

An early look at 5 top free agents the SF Giants should target this offseason

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants infielder José Rojas takes a swing during his time with the Angels.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants claim infielder off waivers from Angels

By Marc Delucchi
A SF Giants giants hat sits in a bucket of baseballs during spring training (2015).
San Francisco Giants Prospects

Could SF Giants prospect Tristan Beck be an option while Alex Wood is out?

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. high fives outfielder Joc Pederson
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants win second-straight against Phillies in wild back-and-forth game

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants outfielder Bryce Johnson taking a swing
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants recall speedy outfielder Bryce Johnson, place Alex Wood on IL

By Marc Delucchi