Giants vs. Rays Friday Betting Prediction - San Francisco tries to save face
Home is not where the heart is for the San Francisco Giants (59-62), who have lost 13 of their last 14 games at Oracle Park.
Following a three-game sweep by the rival San Diego Padres, the Giants try to turn things around in an interleague set against the Tampa Bay Rays (59-63).
This three-game series begins on Friday night at Oracle Park with first pitch coming at 10:15 p.m. ET.
SERIES NOTES
Where do we begin with the Giants? Last week, Bob Melvin's team returned to the Bay Area off a winning road trip and beat the Washington Nationals to begin a nine-game homestand.
However, back-to-back defeats to the last-place Nats, followed by a trio of losses to the surging Padres and the Giants have to jump four teams for the final Wild Card spot in the National League.
Reviewing the San Diego series, the Giants were outscored, 20-3, capped off by an ugly 11-1 defeat in Wednesday's finale.
San Francisco scored five runs in its last victory against Washington on August 8. The Giants have scored a total of five runs in the past five defeats,
Tampa Bay continues its 12-game road swing out west following stops in Anaheim, Seattle, and Sacramento. The Rays took two of three against the Angels, but got swept by the red-hot Mariners.
In the most recent series against the Athletics, the Rays bookended victories in California's capital with a combined 15 runs. The win in the series opener was only the second victory for Tampa Bay in the last seven Game 1's of a series.
PITCHING MATCHUP
The Giants send out right-hander Landen Roupp (7-6, 3.11 ERA) to the mound for the first time since July 22. On that day, Roupp tossed five scoreless innings and struck out six batters in a 9-0 shutout of the Braves.
Roupp was sidelined with right elbow inflammation after that start and makes his return on Friday, looking to end San Francisco's losing streak.
The Giants are 6-2 in Roupp's last eight starts with both losses coming to the Dodgers. Roupp has allowed a total of two earned runs in his past three starts at Oracle Park.
Joe Boyle (1-2, 3.82) counters for Tampa Bay, trying to get on track following a rough start at Seattle. The right-hander yielded six runs in less than four innings of work in a 7-4 loss to the Mariners.
Tampa Bay is 0-3 in Boyle's last three starts, which have come to the Yankees, Dodgers, and Mariners.
STRIKEOUT PROPS
Roupp has eclipsed his strikeout prop in four of his last six starts, which includes three outings of at least six strikeouts.
Boyle has finished with five strikeouts or more in three of four starts this season.
FIRST FIVE INNING TRENDS
The Giants have been outscored 22-1 in the first five innings of the last five games. However, San Francisco has allowed one run in the first five innings in the past three series openers.
Roupp owns a 9-7-4 mark in the first five, including a 3-1-1 record in the last five at Oracle Park.
Boyle has led through five innings in one of four starts, while the Rays are 4-5-1 in the last 10 road contests in the opening five frames.
BETTING OUTLOOK
DraftKings has opened the Giants as -132 favorites and the total at 8 runs on Friday night.
Roupp pitched well before hitting the injured list last month. We'll see how long the right-hander lasts in his first start back.
Boyle has faced three tough lineups in his past three starts and is an underdog against a struggling San Francisco offense.
BEST BET: Rays (+108)