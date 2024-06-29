Three San Francisco Giants Who Could Be NL All-Stars
With the disappointment of no San Francisco Giants advancing past the first round of All-Star Game voting, their attention now turns to which Giants player, or players, will represent the team next month in Arlington, Texas.
The game is set for July 16 at Globe Life Field and per MLB rules the Giants must have at least one representative in the game.
After the starters are announced next week, reserve position players and all pitchers — selected via a player ballot and selections made by the Commissioner’s Office"—will be announced on July 7.
Here are three Giants that could get consideration (all stats through July 27). The assumption is that just one will be chosen.
OF Heliot Ramos
Even though he’s only played 45 games this season, Ramos leads the team in home runs (10) and has a slash line of .287/.365/.506/.871. He doesn’t have enough plate appearances to qualify for Major League leaders, but he has one of the best batting averages on the team.
Ramos could end up being the National League Rookie of the Month for June thanks to his play this month, so that could help put him on the radar with the players that will do the voting.
The NL finalists in the outfield are San Diego’s Jurickson Profar, Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich, the Dodgers’ Teoscar Hernández, San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr., Philadelphia’s Brandon Marsh and Philadelphia’s Nick Castellanos. Beyond that there’s a large group of outfielders that can build a case for a reserve spot, some of whom play for teams that are likely to get just one All-Star.
The Giants may only get one player selected. Recency bias may help Ramos if the Giants can only have one.
C Patrick Bailey
Bailey has played 56 games this season and has slashed .283/.354/.428/.782 with eight doubles, six home runs and 24 RBI. Like Ramos, Bailey is a younger player that hasn’t established a league-wide reputation just yet, though he was seventh in National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2023.
The finalists at his position are Milwaukee’s William Contreras and Philadelphia’s J.T. Realmuto, the latter of which is out with an injury until after the All-Star Break. So Contreras is likely heading to the game. Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith leads all catchers with 11 home runs.
From there, Bailey could compete with San Diego’s Kyle Higashioka and Colorado’s Elias Diaz for a third spot. Diaz is worth watching because the Rockies are likely to have only one selection and Diaz could be it.
P Ryan Walker
The competition among starting pitchers in the National League is stiff, and while Logan Webb (6-6, 3.16) and Jordan Hicks (4-4, 3.36) have had solid years for the Giants they’re likely to get squeezed out.
Walker has been, pound-for-pound, the Giants’ best relief option all season. The right-hander has a 4-3 record with a 2.18 ERA in 41 games with just one start. In 41 innings he’s struck out 55 and walked eight.
Relievers have difficulty getting into the All-Star game as it is, but Walker’s numbers warrant consideration in the non-closer category.