This San Francisco Giants Stretch Considered 'Wildest' of MLB Season So Far
Entering Friday's slate of games, the San Francisco Giants are looking to get things back on track after going 3-7 over their last 10.
They're hoping their day off after winning their series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-3 has their offense finding themselves a bit.
They'll have three games to showcase that, entering their weekend matchup against the Texas Rangers in a hitter-friendly environment.
Sitting just a half-game out of the third Wild Card spot, it's unreasonable to think the Giants can't be playing postseason baseball this year if they can figure some things out at the plate and start getting better performances from their pitching staff.
This weekend will be a good gauge to see how they stack up against a team like the Rangers who are defending champs.
However, no matter what happens during these three games, there is a good chance that it won't surpass the contests San Francisco had back in late-May that is considered to be the wildest stretch of games this season so far in the mind of Jayson Stark of The Athletic.
He highlighted the three consecutive contests by the Giants from May 22-24 where they trailed by four runs in every game and came back to win.
Stark notes that, according to STATS, San Francisco is the first team in the modern era to trail by four or more runs in the sixth inning or later in three straight games on the road before coming back to win those games.
Truly incredible.
Considering what has transpired for the Giants so far this year, they might look back at that stretch as the reason why they got into the postseason.
In the National League, the margin between playoff teams and those who won't make it is extremely thin. Rallying to win those games has kept them in the mix, sitting just a half-game back in the Wild Card race.
But, that wasn't the only MLB history San Francisco made during that time period.
They hit grand slams two days in a row, joining only four other teams in the AL/NL era to ever do that.