One Cool Graphic Shows Why Rafael Devers Could Have More Hitting Success With Giants
Rafael Devers was traded to the San Francisco Giants Sunday afternoon, and the baseball world is still in shock.
The Boston Red Sox sent their franchise cornerstone to the National League West and received two pitchers and two prospects in return. While the Giants will pay all of the $250 million left on his contract, it's still a head-shaking moment.
On ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball, editors put together a graphic that showed where all of Devers's extra base hits would have landed if he'd played all his games at Oracle Park. It's safe to say he would be doing better.
Devers has 18 doubles and 15 home runs this season so far. When those extra base hits are overlayed onto Oracle Park's dimensions, 26 of them would have gone over the wall.
To be fair, the weather in San Francisco can hold home runs in the park. Oracle has a Park factor of 96, making it the 27th-best hitting stadium in MLB. Only T-Mobile Park in Seattle is a better pitcher's park.
We'll just have to see how Devers's skillset fits once he's actually hitting in San Francisco.