Guardians Free Agent Pitcher Projected To Get This Contract
It's hard to imagine how the Cleveland Guardians would have gotten through the 2024 regular season, let alone the playoffs, if they hadn't addressed their starting rotation in the middle of the year.
The front office took a flier on veteran pitcher Matthew Boyd, who was still rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. He became an anchor in Cleveland's rotation for the rest of the season and was their number-two pitcher in the playoffs.
However, that was only a one-year deal. Boyd is now a free agent and will likely attract plenty of interest on the open market because of how he rebounded and performed in the postseason last season.
MLB analyst and insider Jim Bowden of the Athletic predicted that Boyd would earn a one-year $10 million deal for the 2025 season.
"Matthew Boyd really increased his value in the postseason as he logged a 0.77 ERA over three starts (11 2/3 innings)," wrote Bowden. "With a deceptive delivery and an arsenal that includes a fastball, changeup and slider, Boyd commands the strike zone well, adding and subtracting with unique shapes and sizes. He underwent Tommy John surgery in June 2023 but now looks healthy with a good mindset."
If this is, in fact, the deal Boyd gets over the summer, the Guardian should be first in line to offer it to him. Cleveland still has holes and unknowns in its starting rotation, and increasing that depth is something they have to do over the winter.
Boyd was not only an effective pitcher on the mound, but he also appeared to provide a solid locker-room presence. He originally chose the Guardians because of how tight of a group they were.
Re-signing Boyd at this value should be a no-brainer move for Cleveland this offseason.