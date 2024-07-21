Matthew Boyd Rehab Start Recap, Cleveland Guardians News
The Cleveland Guardians are in desperate need of a boost to their rotation. While they’ve been rumored to be looking for a starting pitcher on the trade market, there is another arm that could give them valuable innings down the stretch.
Veteran arm Matthew Boyd was signed to a major league contract at the end of June but has yet to make his debut with the major league team as he continues to rehab following Tommy John surgery.
Boyd went out to the Guardians Arizona complex to continue his recovery but officially made his first rehab start with a Cleveland affiliate on Sunday afternoon.
Boyd made his first start for the Akron RubberDucks, and there were some encouraging signs from this appearance. He pitched 4.0 innings, gave up four hits, allowed one earned run, issued no walks, and struck out five. Boyd’s fastball velocity also topped out at 94 mph.
While this is nice to see, Boyd is still a ways away from being activated and joining the Guardians. Chris Antonetti, President of Baseball Operations, said the team doesn’t expect him to be ready to join the major league rotation until at least August.
There’s also no guarantee that Boyd will be the difference maker Cleveland needs. He last pitched for the Detroit Tigers in 2023 and started in 15 games, posting an ERA of 5.45 and a 1.32 WHIP.
Boyd will continue his rehab, but the Guardians still need to find another starter via the trade market.