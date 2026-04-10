Guardians Reliever Erik Sabrowski May Be MLB’s Most Underrated Pitcher

Across 48 games and 48 innings pitched in his major league career, Erik Sabrowski's ERA comes out to an average of 1.13.

And it seems no matter the day, no matter the opposition, no matter who he's staring down in the batter's box straight ahead of him, Sabrowski's poised demeanor and confidence don't change.

“He’s made an impression since the day he walked through the doors in ‘24, and he’s been a big part of our team,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said back in early March. “I’m excited for Erik, and hopefully he continues on the path that he’s on.”

To begin the 2026 season, he's gone up against some of the better bats in all of baseball, striking out Jac Caglianone, Brendan Donovan, Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez, Shohei Ohtani and Max Muncy, just to name a few. Each of those players routinely gets on base or hits with power, making them tough outs. But for Sabrowski, it seems like they are just another batter that he's prepared to send back to the dugout.

En route to striking out 10 batters, he's only allowed three hits and two walks, with all three hits coming in the series against the Royals and Cubs. He allowed knocks to Bobby Witt Jr, Vinnie Pasquantino and Nico Hoerner.

However, no one has been able to cross home plate yet, with Sabrowski still not giving up an earned or unearned run in 2026.

That type of production and efficiency has led to him becoming the first reliever, or pitcher in general, in MLB history to record over 70 strikeouts and allow eight-or-fewer runs in their first 47 games pitched, placing him in elite company. This statistic was dug up and first reported on by Luke Potosky.

THE BIG SABROWSKI 🔥



Erik Sabrowski (70 SO, 8 R, 47 G) is the 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗿𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿 (or pitcher in general) 𝗶𝗻 𝗠𝗟𝗕 𝗵𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 to record 70+ strikeouts and 8-or-fewer runs allowed in their first 47 career games pitched. 📊#GuardsBall | @CleGuardians pic.twitter.com/0lRd7XLbZ9 — Luke Potosky (@LukePotosky) April 8, 2026

The Coaching Staff's Praise

Due to how well he's played, while many across the league seem to have an inability to praise him, Vogt has given him his credit.

"It’s been huge, and we’ve probably used him more than we’d like to," Vogt said about Sabrowski's involvement out of the bullpen. "With all the relievers, we’ve probably used them more than we’d like to through the first two games, but Erik’s been phenomenal."

#Guardians manager Stephen Vogt on Erik Sabrowski's start to 2026 and how the rest of the bullpen has played:



"It’s been huge, and we’ve probably used him more than we’d like to. With all the relievers, we’ve probably used them more than we’d like to through the first two games,… — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) April 6, 2026

While many of Cleveland's bullpen arms have performed really well, none have been as effective as Sabrowski. In the seventh inning, against the Royals back on Tuesday, he threw 10 strikes out of 15 pitches, striking out two in the process.

Erik Sabrowski's seventh inning for the #Guardians:



2 Strikeouts

15 Pitches, 10 Strikes



He has been DEALING.#GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) April 7, 2026

“He's got really good stuff, but he's attacking the strike zone,” said Vogt after a scoreless outing on Tuesday. “He's getting swings and misses. He's getting weak contact, but he's limiting the free passes, and when Erik’s throwing strikes, he's really good.”

Instead of just having a couple of trustworthy guys to go to, Hunter Gaddis and Cade Smith being the most notable, Vogt now has Sabrowski added into the mix of reliable late-game relievers.

Sabrowski's Advanced Metrics

Across the board, Sabrowski's arm is showcasing elite efficiency.

Currently, he's in the 99th percentile in xBA, K% and Hard-Hit%, all while sitting in the 100th percentile in xERA. His level of play on the mound is second to none, with other notable advanced metrics seeing his Whiff% in the 97th percentile and Barrel% in the 78th percentile.

In other words, hitters are barely able to square up his pitches, if at all, and even if they do, the contact isn't very meaningful.

His four-pitch arsenal of a four-seamer, slider and curveball allows him to blow heat by the batter, before shifting to a breaking pitch that keeps them off guard. His fastball run value is in the 84th percentile, with his breaking run value sitting in the 74th percentile. No matter if he's throwing fast or leaning into slower, higher movement pitches, he's consistently generating positive results.

Erik Sabrowski is most underrated reliever in MLB!



Sabrowski has allowed just 6 ER in the first 47.1 IP of his career while running an elite 37.4 K%. His extreme-high riding fastball from the left side is one of the best pitches in baseball! pic.twitter.com/8gZeiwlVKz — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) April 7, 2026

All of his early-season numbers are showing that he isn't just pitching well, but controlling at-bats, and while eventually the statistics may teeter a bit, right now, he looks elite.

If he can continue to play at this type of level, there's a real chance he becomes the Guardians' go-to guy in high-leverage situations.

With the Guardians going up against one of the league's better teams at this point in time, the Atlanta Braves, Sabrowski will likely play a major role in the team's ability to close out games. And if his recent history shows anything, the bullpen should be in good hands.