Why the Cleveland Guardians Should Avoid Free Agent First Baseman Ty France

A quiet offseason for the Cleveland Guardians may completely flip upside down.

On Thursday, Feb. 5, rumors began to swirl that the Guardians were interested in first base free agent Ty France, a 31-year-old veteran who would serve as infield help for the organization. The one-time All-Star selection and Golden Glove winner is coming off a fairly disappointing few years.

Across the 2023, 2024 and 2025 campaigns, France's slashing line sits at .247/.322/.364 for an OPS of .686. As his numbers show, his issue isn't getting on base, but rather getting power behind his swing.

In 2025, he hit just seven home runs, a career low since the 2020 shortened campaign.

The Guardians are reportedly the fifth team that has joined the rumor mill as teams interested in France, the others include the New York Mets, New York Yankees, San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies.

France, whose career has begun trending downward, is looking to re-find his footing and end up with an organization that can allow him to return to that 2022 All-Star form. That season, he hit .274 and knocked over 20 doubles and 20 home runs.

Why the Guardians Should Not Sign France

It's not that France isn't a good fit, because with how the Guardians play ball, he honestly is. He's a gritty, hard-working batter who just tries to get on base by any means necessary. When looking at the 2025 roster for Cleveland, he'd fit perfectly into that "make it happen" mold they embodied.

However, that type of play can only carry you so far, as the team was ultimately knocked out in the opening round of the playoffs by an in-division rival.

His offense certainly needs work, but his defense has been really good. He had nine Defensive Runs Saved and 10 Outs Above Average when manning first base, a good sign for any team that needs a boost at that position.

But Cleveland really doesn't need him.

Heading into 2026, they're set to have two youngsters manning that spot on the infield: Kyle Manzardo and C.J. Kayfus. Both are young, impressionable players who are still trying to get their feet underneath themselves, and throwing France overtop them will halt their development. David Fry, who's returning from injury, could also end up spending time at first as well.

If the Guardians' front office was serious in saying they didn't go out and make any signings this offseason due to fear of clogging development timelines for the guys currently on the roster, this signing would make very little sense.

Recently, the front office extended future Hall of Famer José Ramírez. At the announcement press conference, president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti was asked about why they stayed put this past offseason. Leah Doherty, a reporter at Cleveland19News, summarized what Antonetti said.

"Chris Antonetti said they did target players to help the team offensively and made offers," she wrote. "But ultimately it came down to playing time, and that’s why they decided to sign elsewhere.

"He emphasized the investment in young talent already on the roster."

France isn't a player that should be too upsetting to see be signed, as he ultimately could serve as a one-year placeholder to help bolster the depth at the first base and designated hitter spot. However, a decision like that would contradict why the Guardians were uninterested in any of the other eye-grabbing free agents that flew off the board earlier in the offseason.

The Guardians will get an initial look at what roster they have pieced together for 2026 in the upcoming spring training window. They'll take on the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, Feb. 21, with first pitch set for 3:05 p.m. EST.