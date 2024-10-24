3 Early Ambitious Trade Targets For Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians are fresh off an ALCS loss to the New York Yankees, but with the offseason just around the corner, it's never too early to start speculating about potential moves.
The Guardians are not typically known to be big spenders, so they probably won't be landing any huge names on the free-agent market. Instead, they may have to resort to trades.
Cleveland is known for making shrewd trades in the past, so it would not be a surprise if the front office once again employed that strategy this winter.
Here are three ambitious trade targets for the Guardians as the hot stove approaches.
Jake Burger, 3B/1B, Miami Marlins
The Marlins made it clear at the trade deadline that they are heading into rebuilding mode, which could make Jake Burger available.
Burger is still under team control through 2028, so Miami does not have to be in any rush to move him, but it does make him a very valuable commodity should the Marlins decide to move him.
You may be wondering why the Guardians would want a corner infielder given that they have Josh Naylor and Jose Ramirez at those spots, but Burger can always serve as a designated hitter, and he can also play first base if Naylor needs a day off from the field.
Burger slashed .250/.301/.460 with 29 home runs and 76 RBI this past season, but he was particularly terrific during the second half, as he registered a .901 OPS after the All-Star break.
The Guardians need another power bat, and Burger would certainly fill that role.
Sonny Gray, SP, St. Louis Cardinals
Cleveland is in desperate need of starting pitching, and while it can also peruse the free-agent market for cost-effective options, it couldn't hurt for the club to inquire about some arms via trade.
Sonny Gray is a name that could be available, as the Cardinals may want to get out from under the last couple of years of his deal (he also has a club option for 2027).
The 34-year-old is slated to earn $25 million in 2025 and $35 million the following season, which may prove a bit too expensive for the Guardians' taste. But again, this is an ambitious trade target.
Gray has been very good for the vast majority of his career and is coming off of a solid 2024 campaign in which he went 13-9 with 3.84 ERA, registering 11 strikeouts per nine innings. He also owns a lifetime 3.51 ERA.
The veteran would probably cost some decent prospects, but for a Cleveland squad that is in dire need of help in its starting rotation, Gray would be worth it.
Brent Rooker, DH, Oakland Athletics
Brent Rooker was named a potential candidate for the Guardians back at the trade deadline, but the Athletics inexplicably decided to hold on to him.
Given the state of Oakland's franchise right now, it would be very strange if the A's didn't at least field trade offers for Rooker over the winter, and if they do, Cleveland should place a call.
Rooker is still under club control through 2027 and just slashed .293/.365/.562 with 39 home runs and 112 RBI. The year prior, he smashed 30 homers to go along with an .817 OPS.
The 29-year-old may very well end up being the best hitter available via trade this offseason, so the Guardians would face stiff competition for his services.
Luckily, Cleveland has a very deep farm system, and while the Guardians are generally shy to part with top prospects, landing a bat like Rooker would definitely take the sting out of it.
If Cleveland had Rooker in its lineup, it may have put up a much better fight against the Yankees.