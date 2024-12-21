How Paul Goldschmidt Deal Could Help Yankees Trade for Nolan Arenado
As the New York Yankees continue to upgrade their club after losing the Juan Soto sweepstakes to the New York Mets, one move could lead to another.
The Yankees on Saturday agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $12.5 million with 2022 National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt, filling a void at first base—and potentially bringing the team closer to filling another infield vacancy.
Sources told Mark Feinsand, Bryan Hoch and John Denton of MLB.com that Goldschmidt's presence in New York could have a "strong influence" on Arenado potentially waiving his no-trade clause should the Yankees pursue a deal for him. The two spent four seasons together with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Arenado reportedly has a preference of six teams he'd approve a trade to—and the Yankees were not among them. Feinsand, Hoch and Denton go on to note that New York did approach St. Louis earlier this offseason proposing a trade of starting pitcher Marcus Stroman for Arenado, which was rebuffed by the Cardinals.
Would Arenado, who has already blocked a trade to the Houston Astros, do the same if the Yankees pursue him, or would his desires to win and reunite with Goldschmidt win out?
The Yankees moved deadline-acquisition Jazz Chisholm Jr. to third base, a position he had never played before, but held his own at. However, acquiring Arenado, a 10-time Gold Glove award winner, would allow New York to move Chisholm back to second base, a position he's played for much of his five-year MLB career.
New York has thus far imported two-time All-Star Max Fried, one of the best closers in the game in Devin Williams, the 2019 National League MVP Cody Bellinger and now Goldschmidt. It remains to be seen if the team will approach the Cardinals once again about an Arenado deal.