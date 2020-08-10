Cleveland Baseball Insider
Indians Sit Pitcher Mike Clevinger After He Violated Team Rules in Chicago Over the Weekend

Matt Loede

While the Indians won two of three from the Chicago White Sox over the weekend in Chicago, it was not a good weekend off the field for the team.

The club announced Sunday that pitcher Zach Plesac broke team rules by going out with friends on Saturday night.

Plesac was sent home Sunday, and he will be quarantined for 72 hours and tested daily for COVID-19.

Now today there's another pitcher on the roster who violated team rules and will pay for it with sitting on Tuesday night, that being righty Mike Clevinger.

Clevinger, who was scheduled to start on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs at Progressive Field, will be replaced by Adam Plutko on the mound.

The Indians Monday evening released a statement on Clevinger getting replaced on the mound for Tuesday's game.

"Today the organization learned that RHP Mike Clevinger violated team protocols on the club's recent road trip to Chicago. He has been instructed to quarantine and will undergo subsequent testing while away from the team. 

RHP Adam Plutko will start in his place on Tuesday night against the Chicago Cubs. The Cleveland Indians will continue to keep the health and safety of our players, coaches and staff members as our top priority."

Clevinger in three starts this season is 1-1 with a 3.24 ERA. He is the second pitcher in the rotation after Shane Bieber, who earned a no-decision in the Tribe's 5-4 win in 10 innings on Sunday night.

Jeff Passan of ESPN tweeted out that Clevinger was out with Plesac in Chicago on Saturday night, violating team rules.

Clevinger did fly home with the team after the Tribe victory on Sunday night. Plesac is scheduled to start Saturday in Detroit against the Tigers.  

