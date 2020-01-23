Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
News

Paul Dolan Goes Back to the "Enjoy Him" Line Regarding Lindor During Sports Awards Speech

Matt Loede

Remember the ‘enjoy him’ line last year spoken in an interview by Cleveland Indians owner Paul Dolan that caused him to take a ton of heat?

Forget backing away from it, the Tribe owner seems to be doubling down on it. Or at least trying to own it instead of running away from it.

Dolan, who was bashed by fans and naysayers alike over the line pertaining to shortstop Francisco Lindor and the team’s inability to sign him to a long term deal, went back to the statement as part of his speech at the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards on Wednesday night.

The Dolans were receiving the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ by the commission, and Paul at the end of the speech joked again trying to ease the tension over Lindor eventually being a former member of the Wahoo’s.

“I’m very excited about this year’s season,” Dolan said via 92.3 The Fan's James Rapien on Twitter.

“We have a good crop of young players, we saw them start to develop last year. And of course we have some old stars, one of whom happens to play shortstop (Lindor) – who I know I’m going to enjoy.

“I’m not sure I can tell you people to enjoy him, but he is certainly fun to watch and I’m looking forward to October baseball.”

The biggest storyline this offseason for the Indians has been about the future of Lindor and if the team was going to trade him before the 2020 season.

It appears that unless something changes he will again be on the roster, but many still feel that he will be a former Indians no later than the July Major League trading deadline.

Until then – Dolan is going to take him own advice and ‘enjoy’ the play of his franchise player.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Can Nolan Jones Be a Factor in 2020?

The Cleveland Indians' top prospect has a long road ahead to the big leagues, but is a promotion in the cards for 2020?

Alex Hooper

Some Indians Prospects to Keep an Eye On in 2020 as Spring Training Gets Closer

The Indians have a number of top prospects as they start their journey of looking to be a contender again in the American League in 2020, with some of those prospects set to make their Major Legue debut sooner than later.

Matt Loede

How Will the Indians Combat the 3-Batter Minimum Rule?

Indians manager Terry Francona isn't a fan of baseball's impending three-batter rule. Just how much will it impact his managing?

T.J. Zuppe

Could One or More of These Free Agent Arms Help the Indians Pen in 2020?

The Indians have lost some bullpen arms this offseason, but with spring training closing in there's more than enough names still out there that can help this team and the pen in 2020

Mark Warmuth

Can the Indians Get Another Big Season Out of Carlos Santana?

The Indians got a great season in 2019 from returning 1B/DH Carlos Santana. Can he have that same type of MVP season for the franchise when they take the field in 2020?

Casey Drottar

Is Yasiel Puig really worth the upgrade?

Yasiel Puig is better than Daniel Johnson. Yasiel Puig will cost more than Daniel Johnson. Does the former make enough of a difference for the Cleveland Indians?

Alex Hooper

by

joedean

It's Make or Break in 2020 for Indians OF Bradley Zimmer

The Indians have been patient in waiting for outfielder Bradley Zimmer to return from injuries and regain the form that made him a top prospect in the organization. It seems that 2020 is a make or break year for the center fielder.

Casey Drottar

by

cdrottar

Cryptic Clevinger Comments No Longer Need Decoding

Mike Clevinger's cryptic comment after the 2018 ALDS between the Astros and Indians makes more sense following the sign-stealing scandal.

T.J. Zuppe

Can the Indians Make Up the Difference for the Twins and White Sox Offseason Pickups

After an offseason of pickups by the Twins and White Sox, many are tossing the Indians chances of winning the AL Central aside. Do they have enough to make up the difference of their rivals offseason signings?

Mark Warmuth

The Latest Indians Over/Under Win Total is 86, Which Way are You Leaning?

With spring training starting in less than a month, there's predictions coming out about the win total for the teams in the AL Central, including the Indians and last year's champion Twins.

Matt Loede

by

Josef_Koba