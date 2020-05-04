Cleveland Baseball Insider
2020 Could Be a Complicated Year for Cleveland Indians Prospect Daniel Johnson

Casey Drottar

Heading into spring training, the biggest task Daniel Johnson faced was earning a major league roster spot. The Cleveland Indians prospect impressed in Triple-A last season, but standing out among the team’s hoard of outfielders figured to be quite an uphill battle.

With a sprained ankle limiting him to just 17 plate appearances before baseball was suspended, Johnson didn’t make much ground this spring.

Yet, with MLB considering roster expansion as part of its plans to launch the 2020 season, he might still get his chance to play for Cleveland this summer.

Unfortunately for Johnson, the situation is a little more complicated than it seems.

One of the key returns in the 2018 trade of Yan Gomes, Johnson wasted little time standing out in Cleveland’s minor league system. His time with Double-A Akron last season was brief, as it took him just 39 games to earn a promotion to Columbus.

Johnson quickly proved he was ready for such a jump. He finished his first stint in Triple-A with a .306/.371/.496 slash line, posting above average numbers in wOBA (.371), wRAA (10.1) and wRC+ (120).

Though MLB Pipeline ranks him as the Indians’ No. 13 prospect, Johnson is arguably one of the most big league-ready options on their farm.

His stats from last year certainly support said argument. With outfield being one of the biggest concerns on Cleveland’s roster, it wasn’t a leap to assume Johnson’s arrival to the majors was just a matter of time.

As mentioned, should the league move forward with roster expansion this summer, Johnson could open the year in Cleveland.

Even if that takes place, though, he may still find himself drawing the short straw when it comes to getting time on the field.

We still don’t have clarity on how much larger rosters will be in 2020. For the sake of the argument, let’s go with what The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal initially reported and say they’ll be expanded to 50 players.

This means teams would essentially be doubling their active rosters, which should make just enough room to fit every player who was fighting for a spot in Cleveland’s outfield this spring.

Johnson would likely be joined by Jordan Luplow, Oscar Mercado, Franmil Reyes, Domingo Santana, Jake Bauers, Delino DeShields Jr., Tyler Naquin, Bradley Zimmer and Greg Allen.

So, while he’d have found his way to the majors, opportunities would likely be few and far between for Johnson.

For one, of all the Cleveland outfielders mentioned above, Johnson is the only one without any big league experience. This could automatically put him at the back of the line.

Likewise, the Indians are entering 2020 with various goals in place for several of their outfielders.

These include developing Bauers' new plate approach, providing more opportunities for Luplow to face right-handed pitching, getting Zimmer reacclimated to the majors in the wake of a lengthy injury hiatus and ramping Naquin up to full speed after he missed all of spring training recovering from an ACL tear.

One would think these projects only put Johnson even further onto the back burner.

Finally, with less games to work with this season, managers will be focused on finding a consistently reliable lineup as soon as possible. There may be some experimenting early, but it’s tough to imagine this lasting long in a season which could be in the range of 80-100 games.

So, even if Johnson lands in the Indians’ clubhouse, it may not result in him getting onto the field much.

Theoretically, receiving extremely limited playing time with Cleveland may still end up being a best case scenario for him.

While cautious optimism continues to grow about a 2020 MLB campaign taking place, the same can’t be said for the minors. If MiLB season is cancelled, Johnson would be one of the many prospects who sees his development put on hold.

Knowing that, even if he’s unable to get in the lineup, Johnson can still benefit from training with the Tribe this summer. It’s not glamorous, but it’s better than nothing.

It also highlights just how complicated this year may become for one of Cleveland’s more intriguing prospects.

Johnson will have little opportunity to develop if there’s no minor league season, and likely wouldn’t get many chances even if he makes the Indians’ expanded roster. It’s certainly not an ideal spot for someone who appeared to be right on the cusp of his major league debut.

That still may take place for Johnson this year. It just won’t be as straightforward as he was hoping.

For Hobby or Profit, Whatever the Case the Baseball Card Industry is Thriving

The internet along with a desire to have a new form of entertainment have helped the baseball card industry despite a game in 2020 not having been played as of yet. Some do it for a hobby, others for a chance to make money, but whatever the case the card industry is booming.

Matt Loede

Plenty of Roadblocks Remain For Major League Baseball to Have a Season in 2020

The Major League Baseball season has yet to kickoff, and there's been more than one proposal on the table for the season to get started. Today we look into what roadblocks would stop the league from not only starting but potentially being successful for 2020 with the covid-19 virus still a big part of society today

Matt Loede

Depth a Key Reason the Indians Window Remains Open for the Next Few Seasons

The Indians are waiting for the 2020 season to start, and while they are they are still tinkering with the roster and looking to build a roster and team that not only will be good for this season, but one that is built around depth and could be contenders for years to come.

Mark Warmuth

Richard77

The Indians Can Survive the Loss of Emmanuel Clase

When baseball gets going in 2020 the Indians will be without relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase, who was suspended on Friday for taking a PED. The reliever, who the Indians acquired from the Rangers for Corey Kluber, will be forced to sit for 80 games of the 2020 season.

Casey Drottar

Should Triston McKenzie Be a Trade Chip for the Indians in 2020?

The Indians may find themselves in the thick of a playoff race in 2020, and if they are going to need to make a deal to bring in a player, there's one pitcher in the minors for the Tribe that could garner them a solid return, that being highly touted pitcher Triston McKenzie. Would the Tribe move McKenzie to improve the Major League team in 2020?

Casey Drottar

Casey Drottar

Indians RP Clase Suspended 80 Games After Testing Positive For PEDs

Emmanuel Clase, who was acquired from the Texas Rangers in the Corey Kluber trade, was suspended Friday for taking the performance enhancing drug Boldenone.

Matt Loede

Indians, Browns, Cavs - Is Any Cleveland Team Close to Winning a Title?

Cleveland fans are passionate about their major sports teams, and that was on full display four years ago when the Cavs won a championship. Now it's 2020 and while the country faces uncertain times, the sports world will resurface again, and the debate is what team in Cleveland is closest to winning a championship next?

Matt Loede

How Do the Indians Stack Up in the New Central Division Against Nine Other Squads?

It looks like baseball is finally going to return, as the latest proposal has the season starting in late June or early July. The proposal has divisions being mixed up to having three 10 team divisions, the East, Central and West. We take a look at the Central, and how the Indians would stack up against the other nine teams

Matt Loede

Richard77

Reaction to Indians 2020 Ticket Refund Policy Gets Mostly Positive Feedback

Wednesday the Indians announced their two methods of getting customers their value back for tickets for missed games in the 2020 season, and thus far the feedback from Tribe fans on twitter has been a lot more positive than negative

Matt Loede

The Cleveland Indians All-Time Perfect Starting Rotation

The Cleveland Indians have had their share of great pitchers over the years, from the likes of Bob Feller to Corey Kluber, the franchise has boasted some of the best throwers on the mound. Today we look at what we think would be the best all-time starting five for the Tribe in a "perfect starting rotation"

Matt Loede

TexasTribe