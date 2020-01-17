Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
News

Cryptic Comments Made After Indians-Astros 2018 Series No Longer Need Decoded

T.J. Zuppe

While reporters and writers spend a great deal of time attempting to craft intricate and thoughtful questions, sometimes the best inquiries are general and open-ended, particularly the ones that come minutes after a stunning and complete dismantling by the opposition. That's why tossing Mike Clevinger the simple question, "What do you think happened in this series?" proved to be worthwhile after the 2018 ALDS.

Clevinger paused for a moment, exhaled and prepared to carefully select his words.

"It's a lot of stuff -- a lot of things, but I'm going to keep it really short," Clevinger said after the Indians were sent packing by the Astros. "We ... kind of had our backs to the wall before this series started when it came to the analytical side. Everyone was out there giving it their all. But (Houston) just had some really good arms and a good lineup to back it up."

At the time, those words felt as open-ended as my question, leaving us to piece together what that cryptic response could have meant. Was it a shot directed at the organization? The coaching staff? The analytics department? What did it mean?!

It became the quote that launched more than a few think pieces about the state of the team. But given the continued fallout from the Astros' sign-stealing scandal that has resulted in punishment from Major League Baseball and the eventual dismissal of three managers once linked to Houston in some capacity, we now, with the benefit of hindsight, have another plausible reason for that quote. 

And it's not as difficult to decipher as the opposing team's signs.

Now, in fairness, it was worth pondering what Clevinger could have meant moments after Game 3 of the 2018 ALDS. Unfortunately, it was the sort of response that was difficult to grasp until later sitting down to transcribe it. At that point, a follow-up question wasn't possible, nor did writers have a chance to grab him or others the following day as we typically would. Instead, his words were passed around the press box like a modern game of telephone, leaving the blanks to be filled with speculation.

While it was possible that he was simply referencing the Astros' knack for setting the standard in technology, data and translating it to their players, it still felt like a bit of a stretch for him to be taking aim at his own club, at least when it came to describing what happened. That's not to say it was inconceivable, but without further clarification or lacking proper context, it felt difficult to claim it as indisputable fact or the only possibility.

Flash forward: The sound of banging trash cans, strategic whistling, the sight of a strange man in a suit filming into the Tribe's dugout or any other alleged scheme or conspiracy that has since surfaced (and made you consider investing in tinfoil hats) have since changed the perspective. And the speculation? That's now tied to a new question: How much of Houston's performance can be attributed to this scandal?

As for Clevinger's words? Elaborate deciphering no longer needed.

Now, were the Astros, without question, illegally stealing signs or performing any other nefarious activities during that 2018 series? None of us can ever say that with any certainty, and the punishment handed down has only officially been linked to their World Series run of 2017 and at least some of 2018. And even if something outside the scope of the rules was taking place, was it the deciding factor in an absolute domination by Houston in their three-game sweep? Ehhh, it's possible. But, again, none of us can say that definitively. So, while it’s totally fair to wonder about its impact, making sweeping declarations without direct evidence is another stretch, nor is that what we're here to argue or revisit.

(Twitter seems to have already cornered the market on the best conspiracies, anyhow.)

What does appear to be likely: There was a perception that an unfair advantage was absolutely a possibility (and Trevor Bauer had already fanned those flames). Who knows what the sheer thought of that potential does to an opposing psyche. More important, however, it offers a reasonable alternative when it comes to the narratives that grew after that series. Of course, that’s not to say teams like the Indians shouldn’t always be pushing the boundaries on how they can improve every part of internal development and preparation — standing still will leave you behind, and there's no question that the Astros have been leading the charge for several years. They should always strive to be better.

But given what we now know, any gripe players may have had following their quick exit probably wasn't directed within, and that’s an important distinction to now make.

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is Yasiel Puig really worth the upgrade?

Yasiel Puig is better than Daniel Johnson. Yasiel Puig will cost more than Daniel Johnson. Does the former make enough of a difference for the Cleveland Indians?

Alex Hooper

by

Indiansfan

It's Make or Break in 2020 for Indians OF Bradley Zimmer

The Indians have been patient in waiting for outfielder Bradley Zimmer to return from injuries and regain the form that made him a top prospect in the organization. It seems that 2020 is a make or break year for the center fielder.

Casey Drottar

Can the Indians Make Up the Difference for the Twins and White Sox Offseason Pickups

After an offseason of pickups by the Twins and White Sox, many are tossing the Indians chances of winning the AL Central aside. Do they have enough to make up the difference of their rivals offseason signings?

Mark Warmuth

The Latest Indians Over/Under Win Total is 86, Which Way are You Leaning?

With spring training starting in less than a month, there's predictions coming out about the win total for the teams in the AL Central, including the Indians and last year's champion Twins.

Matt Loede

by

Josef_Koba

The Indians 2020 Payroll Window is Open, Will They Push Through It?

The Indians have a shot in 2020 to be careful and yet let loose a bit with increasing their payroll. The question now is will the Dolan's take advantage of it and go for it?

Mark Warmuth

by

Richard77

The Dolan's to Receive the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' at Greater Cleveland Sports Awards

The Dolan's have owned the Indians since 2000, and this year they will be honored with the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' at the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards January 22nd.

Matt Loede

Can Daniel Johnson Do Enough to Crack the Indians' Opening Day Roster?

Daniel Johnson became a fan favorite last season during training camp, and with a flux in the Tribe outfield some are wondering if he will do enough to play his way into the outfield mix in 2020.

Casey Drottar

by

cdrottar

Should the Indians Already Be Thinking Contract Extension for Shane Bieber?

The Indians have some decisions to make when it comes to extending contracts in the near future, and one player who has already done enough to deserve a long look is pitcher Shane Bieber.

Casey Drottar

Indians in the right position

The Cleveland Indians would be smart to optimize their defense behind such a quality pitching staff. Numbers say they have.

Alex Hooper

Astros Fire GM Jeff Luhnow, Manager AJ Hinch for Sign Stealing, Indians Validated?

For the past few seasons the Indians had been suspicious over what they deemed was sign stealing by the Houston Astros, and a finding Monday and bombshell by the Astros seems to validate what the Tribe have been claiming all along.

Matt Loede