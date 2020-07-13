Cleveland Baseball Insider
Indians Preview: Is Aaron Civale the Next Unexpected Star of Cleveland's Rotation?

Casey Drottar

If you’ve followed the Cleveland Indians, you know the club has a tendency to churn out quality starting pitching seemingly out of nowhere. From that perspective, Aaron Civale’s 2019 rise isn’t that surprising.

Civale opened last season with Double-A Akron, modestly ranked among Cleveland’s prospects. He ended it by putting his name in the running for the Tribe’s 2020 starting rotation.

Arriving with little fanfare last June, Civale calmly and quickly made his presence known, striking out the side in his very first big-league inning. By the time the season wrapped up, he had the best ERA- (49) and WHIP (1.04) among all Indians’ starters.

At first glance, Civale’s quick ascension feels eerily familiar. It was the same type of quietly impressive upswing seen from the likes of Corey Kluber and Shane Bieber.

Is that what we’re witnessing here? Is 2020 the year Civale cements his status as the next unexpected star of Cleveland’s rotation?

Before we get too far ahead of our skis, it’s worth noting Civale technically still needs to earn a spot among the Indians’ starting five.

With the top of the Tribe’s rotation cemented with Bieber, Mike Clevinger and Carlos Carrasco, only two spots remain up for grabs. Alongside Civale, Zach Plesac and Adam Plutko are also vying for one of the final vacancies.

When comparing these starters, Civale’s 2019 numbers were far superior. His ERA was the most impressive of the three (2.34), and he humbled hitters far more frequently, allowing a batting average (.216), slugging percentage (.368) and wOBA (.269) topped only by Clevinger.

This certainly isn’t meant to undercut Plutko or Plesac. However, when making the case for who deserves one of the final rotation spots, these stats can’t be ignored.

Neither can the fact that, when compared to those two, Civale boasts the most intriguing pitch arsenal.

Civale keeps opposing hitters on their toes with a combination of six different pitches. What he lacks in high velocity, he makes up for with movement and spin rate.

His cutter -- one of the pitches he relies upon the most -- boasts 5.5 inches of horizontal break, 3.5 more inches than similar cutters at his velocity. Only six other pitchers had more added horizontal movement with this pitch last season.

All but two of Civale’s pitches had better horizontal movement vs. average in 2019. Though his most heavily utilized pitch -- sinker -- doesn't move much, opposing hitters still struggled to do anything against it. Overall, Civale allowed a batting average of .213 and a paltry wOBA (.252) on 302 sinkers thrown.

From a spin rate perspective, there’s even more to love.

Baseball Savant ranked Civale’s fastball spin in the 85th percentile of the league in 2019. With an average range of 2,805 revolutions per minute, the spin on his slider befuddled hitters to the point where he only allowed two hits with this pitch last season.

The highest spin rate happens to occur with his most intriguing offering -- the curveball.

Civale's curve boasts an average range of 2,930 revolutions per minute, good enough to rank in the 95th percentile. It also happens to drop 67.7 inches, an amount of vertical curve movement bested by only eight pitchers last year.

Strictly from a weapons standpoint, it certainly seems like Civale is ready to make a name for himself in 2020.

Equally encouraging is the fact that, when reevaluating his rookie debut, there isn’t a ton of deception in his surface-level stats.

Civale allowed very little quality contact in 2019, with a low average exit velocity (86.6) and a minuscule barrel rate (2.4%). As a result, his expected outcome stats for slugging percentage (.347 xSLG) and wOBA (.278 xwOBA) aren’t far off from his actual numbers mentioned above.

Despite this, projections for Civale are notably unfavorable.

Almost all outlets predict his ERA will land in the high 4’s this season, perhaps discouraged by the increases in FIP, WHIP and walk rate he displayed during the final month of last season. Essentially, Civale’s 2020 campaign will clarify as to whether this was a result of hitters solving his pitches or if this was merely a handful of shaky starts.

That said, thanks to the kind of movement and spin he unleashes with his pitches, there’s reason to believe those questionable projections may be off-base.

Civale opened last year as Cleveland's 19th ranked prospect. If he can maintain the success he displayed in 2019, his time on the farm will quickly become a distant memory.

So, too, will the idea of him needing to compete for a spot in the rotation.

Lineups for Monday Evenings Cleveland Indians Intersquad Scrimmage

The Indians will continue to play their intersquad scrimmages on Monday evening at Progressive Field, as Adam Plutko will get the start for the "visiting" team and second-year pitcher Zach Plesac will go for the "home" team.

Matt Loede

Indians Place OF Delino DeShields on 10-Day Injured List

The Indians have yet to see much of newly acquired outfielder Delino DeShields after he tested positive for covid-19 and had to stay away from the team. Now the team has announced that DeShields, who was able to report to the team late last week, is on the 10-day injured list, making it doubtful that he will be able to go when the season begins for the Indians July 24th.

Matt Loede

How Long is the Leash on Indians Closer Brad Hand? Who Could Take the Closer Role If He Falters?

Last season Indians closer Brand Hand had a tough second hand which included a number of blown saves. As 2020 approaches the team is confident that Hand has and will regain form, but if he doesn't how long does the team have to allow him to get right, and if he doesn't who can step into that role for the team?

Zach Shafron

Greenzipper

Report Says NFL's Redskins to Officially Retire Nickname, Can the Indians Be Far Behind?

The Washington Redskins are on the verge of no longer being the "Redskins" according to a report from Sports Business Journal. Now that the nickname will no longer exist, it's likely going to be brought up if the Indians are going to make the move and finally do the same with their nickname, going with a new name moving forward.

Matt Loede

Francona Gives an Indication of How the Lineup May Look Come Opening Night

There's been plenty of chatter about how the Indians one through nine lineup will look when the team takes the field for the first time on July 24th against the Royals at Progressive Field. Sunday in speaking to the media manager Terry Francona gave a pretty good indication as to how that lineup is going to play out.

Matt Loede

Observations From the First Week of Indians Summer Camp at Progressive Field

The Indians have been busy this past week with their first week of workouts for "summer camp" at Progressive Field. The club has less than two weeks before the opener against the Royals on Jul 24th, and there's a number of decisions they have to make before they get ready for opening day and the start of 2020.

Matt Loede

Scouting the Clevinger-Bauer Fantasy Matchup

Mike Clevinger and former Cleveland Indians teammate Trevor Bauer are the best of friends. The pair could face off against each other for the first time as opponents in 2020.

Alex Hooper

Indians Preview: Franmil Reyes is on the Verge of Becoming a Household Name

Last season the Indians made a deal with the San Diego Padres for slugger Franmil Reyes with the hopes that he would develop into a big time slugger for the team. Now with a 60-game slate staring at Reyes and the Indians, they are hoping that he can man one of the three outfield spots as well as be the cleanup man in the Tribe order.

Casey Drottar

TexasTribe

The First 20 Games of the Indians 60-Game Slate Will Go a Long Way in How 2020 Turns Out

The Indians will open up their 60-game 2020 season on July 24th. If you break down the season into three 20-game parts, it will be easy to figure out how good, or not so good, this team can be. Today we look at the first 20 games, and just how this team is going to have to fare in order to have to get off to a quick start in the short season.

Matt Loede

Lindor's Joy of the Game on Display After Doing a Somersault Following HR in Scrimmage

No player in the game today seems to have as much fun playing than Indians superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor. Even in an intersquad scrimmage that was on display on Friday night when he hit a homer off ace pitcher Mike Clevinger and on the way to home plate stomped on third and did a fun somersault when getting to home plate.

Matt Loede