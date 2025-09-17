SI

Injured Cubs Pitcher Justin Steele Posted Sweet Reaction to Team Clinching Playoffs

The ace has been out since early April after undergoing reconstructive elbow surgery.

Cubs pitcher Justin Steele congratulated his teammates on making the playoffs.
Cubs pitcher Justin Steele congratulated his teammates on making the playoffs. / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
The Cubs became the third MLB team to clinch a playoff spot this season after beating the Pirates 8–4 in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

The Chicago squad all partook in a champagne spraying celebration after the win, which marks their first postseason appearance since 2020. For a lot of the Cubs players, this will be their first career trip to the playoffs.

One Cubs player who has yet to make the playoffs in his career is All-Star pitcher Justin Steele. Unfortunately, Steele has been out since early April as he underwent reconstructive elbow surgery that put him out for the remainder of the season. He was watching the game from home on Wednesday and made sure to send a message of congratulations to his teammates.

"Just sitting here smiling at my TV," Steele wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Steele will easily be one of the Cubs' biggest supporters this postseason, even if he has to watch his team on television instead of joining them on the field. Hopefully he'll be back next season and can lead the Cubs to a second consecutive playoff run.

