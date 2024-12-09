Juan Soto Celebrates Huge Mets Deal With Brother Elian in Pumped-Up Video
If anyone deserves a drink tonight, it's Juan Soto, the 26-year-old baseball superstar who just agreed to the largest contract in professional sports history. He'll be shacking up with the New York Mets for the next 15 years, and to the tune of an eye-watering $765 million.
According to brother Elian Soto's Instagram story, Juan was celebrating the breaking news in a hot tub, where Elian doused him with what appeared to be beer or some sort of alcohol. Elian then captioned the video of the initially unsuspecting Juan "Got his a--." Lots of cheering ensued and Soto was beaming.
If you're a Mets fan, you probably had a similar reaction upon hearing the bombshell, which dropped late Sunday night. Soto has been the talk of the town the last few months, as everyone waited to hear where he might end up in free agency. Apparently, the New York Yankees, his previous home, did submit an offer, but it wasn't enough for Soto in the end—He's about to be the king of Queens. We'll drink to that.