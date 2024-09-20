40-40 Club Founder Jose Canseco Congratulated Shohei Ohtani on Reaching 50-50 Mark
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani stands alone.
Ohtani, who earlier this season joined the 40-home run, 40-stolen base club, has pushed MLB into uncharted waters after going 6-for-6 with three home runs and two stolen bases in Thursday's 20-4 win over the Miami Marlins. The Herculean effort gave Ohtani 51 homers and 51 stolen bases this year, making him the official founder of the 50-50 club.
Thirty-five years ago, former Oakland Athletics outfielder Jose Canseco did the same, pushing the envelope to author the first 40-homer, 40-steal season in MLB history.
Canseco on Thursday took to X (formerly Twitter) to offer his congratulations to the Dodgers superstar.
"35 years ago I created the 40/40 club," Canseco wrote. "Shohei Ohtani created the 50/50 club tonight. Congratulations to him."
Canseco belted 42 home runs and swiped 40 bags during the 1988 season, officially creating the 40-40 club on September 23, 1988 after stealing two bases to give him 40 on the year. Canseco would go on to win the American League MVP award that season.
Since 1988, five players, including Ohtani on August 24, have joined the 40-40 club. Ohtani accomplished the feat quicker than any player in league history, lending the belief that 50-50, an unfathomable statistic, could be possible.
With Ohtani, most things are.