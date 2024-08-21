Shohei Ohtani has 40 HR & 40 SB



this is his 126th game, the fewest games played to reach 40-40 club, ahead of:



2006 Alfonso Soriano: 147

1988 Jose Canseco: 151

2023 Ronald Acuña Jr.: 152

1998 Alex Rodriguez: 153

1996 Barry Bonds: 158