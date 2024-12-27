Another Second Base Option is Off the Board For Seattle Mariners as Gleyber Torres Signs
It was reported on Friday morning that former New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres had signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Tigers.
Per Jesse Rogers of ESPN:
Free agent Gleyber Torres is in agreement with the Detroit Tigers on a 1-year, $15 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Torres had a great ALCS after a bit of down year on the power side for the Yankees. He'll start at 2b for Detroit. @JonHeyman was first with the agreement.
Torres had been linked to the Seattle Mariners earlier this offseason, but that was more by writers who speculate on fits. We never really heard any traction between the Mariners and Torres and the M's never seemed to show any outward interest. The M's have a need at second base after letting Jorge Polanco go, but they've also reportedly said they are fine if they end up with a Dylan Moore/Ryan Bliss tandem at second.
If the M's do decide to make waves at second, Polanco is still out there and could be had for cheaper than the $12 million team option the team declined. Furthermore, the M's have been linked to Korean infielder Hye-Seong Kim and are said to be interested in him.
Beyond second base, the Mariners have a need at third base as well after they let Josh Rojas go. Yoan Moncada is still a free agent and comes with a former top prospect pedigree. The trade market is also an option, with the M's having been linked previously to Alec Bohm of the Philadelphia Phillies.
