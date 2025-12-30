The Mariners face a new contender in the Brendan Donovan sweepstakes

The Seattle Mariners' courtship of Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan has been well documented throughout the season. Nearly every day, fans in the Emerald City wake up, expecting a trade to happen soon --- perhaps even that day. But one MLB writer has revealed that the team faces some powerful competition to acquire Donovan's services.

Zachary Rymer of SodoModo at FanSided says the San Francisco Giants, one of the MLB teams who seemingly always hve dollars to spend, is stepping up their pursuit of the lefthanded contact hitter.

"The San Francisco Giants are reportedly another one of his main pursuers, and it seems the Boston Red Sox are in as well," Rymer wrote. "Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports that they're still looking for infielders after adding Willson Contreras, and that Donovan is one of their 'primary targets'."

"Great. Just great. The Mariners seemed done with having to compete with Boston after the Contreras trade took them out on Ketel Marte, but apparently not. And this is a problem. Like, a real one."

Brendan Donovan is highly valued on the MLB Trading Block

Brendan Donovan is considered a top target by most of the contending teams. As Rymer mentioned, because of his versatility on defense and the fact that he's a career .282 hitter, he's a commodity for the Cardinals. The rebuilding Redbirds have already traded away veterans like catcher/DH/1B Willson Contreras and righthanded starter Sonny Gray. Donovan holds more market than either of them, and he would at least garner two advanced prospects.

Donovan's ability to get on base would negate the slugging difference between him and former Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco. So, in essence, less power would mean more productivity. And, Donovan is also versatile defensively, capable of playing second, third, and outfield, and he's a viable option as a designated hitter, as well.

Thus far, both sides are keeping things close to the vest. But, St. Louis media have seemed to be convinced that the 28-year-old won't be playing in the Gateway City in 2026. The question is... which powerhouse contender will step in the box, take the biggest swing, and hit a home run of a trade deal?

