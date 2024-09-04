Cal Raleigh Etches His Name in Seattle Mariners History
This current road trip has not been kind of the Seattle Mariners.
They lost a series against the Los Angeles Angels and have lost the opportunity to win a four-game series against the Oakland Athletics after losing two straight games in walk-off fashion on Monday and Tuesday.
Seattle's postseason aspirations are in a bad way right now at 69-70. But the last two games have seen multiple players make team history.
Julio Rodriguez became the only player in Mariners history aside from Ichiro Suzuki to steal at least 20 bases in his first three seasons with the team.
Victor Robles, also on Monday, stole his 18th base in as many attempts. That's the most snagged bags without getting caught by a player in their first year with Seattle.
Another Mariner player made his own bit of history on Tuesday.
Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh hit a two-RBI double in the top of the first inning to put Seattle up 2-0. It was his 83rd and 84th RBI of the season.
That hit gave Raleigh the most RBIs in a single season by a catcher in Mariners history.
The previous record that Raleigh broke was set in 1996 when Raleigh's current manager Dan Wilson had 83 RBIs.
Raleigh has been one of the best catchers in the league since he made his debut for the Mariners in 2021.
He's already joined catchers like Johnny Bench and Mike Piaza in an exclusive category. He's tied for the third-most home runs by a catcher through their first four seasons in the big leagues and he has a chance to at least tie Rudy York for second.
Raleigh has already penned his name all over the Seattle history books and it doesn't look like he's stopping anytime soon.
