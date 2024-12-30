Chicago Cubs Showing Serious Interest in Former Seattle Mariners INF Josh Rojas
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Chicago Cubs are one of the teams showing interest in former Seattle Mariners third baseman Josh Rojas.
Rojas had been non-tendered earlier this offseason.
Per Feinsand:
The Cubs are among the teams showing serious interest in INF Josh Rojas, per source. Rojas had a 2.2 bWAR in 142 games for the Mariners last season, starting 106 games at 3B. He has started mostly at 2B and 3B during his career, but can also play SS and both corner OF spots.
It's unknown if Rojas would be a starter or a reserve for the Cubs, as they do have Nico Hoerner at second base and Dansby Swanson at shortstop. Hoerner is recovering from elbow surgery and Rojas could slot in there if he's not healthy by opening day. Top prospect Matt Shaw could be ready to assume the third base job right out of spring training, but Rojas could serve as a stopgap option there as well.
Rojas became the Mariners predominant third baseman in 2024 after a platoon with Luis Urias fell apart early in the season. The Mariners had acquired him at the trade deadline in 2023 as part of the deal that sent Paul Sewald to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The 30-year-old Rojas is a career .247 hitter. He popped eight homers for the M's in 2024 while bringing home 31.
The Mariners have yet to replace him this offseason, but they have been connected to options like Alec Bohm (Phillies) and Yoan Moncada (free agent).
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.