Re-live Some of the Most Iconic Calls in Seattle Mariners History From Dave Sims
On Thursday, longtime Seattle Mariners broadcaster Dave Sims announced he was leaving the organization to join the New York Yankees radio booth.
Sims had been with the M's for 18 years, and now he'll go back to the East Coast to be closer to family.
While the M's didn't have a lot of on-field success during Sims's tenure, making the playoffs just one time, they did deliver a lot of iconic moments that Sims made even more powerful because of his broadcast style.
Take a look at some of the more memorable moments below:
THEY'RE GOING TO THE PLAYOFFS!
The Mariners finally broke their lengthy drought during the 2022 season as Cal Raleigh delivered an incredible walk-off home run against the Oakland Athletics. This call from Sims is at the top of his highlight reel for many M's fans.
AND IT WAS DONE BY THE KING!
If that one isn't at the top of your highlight reel, it might be this one. Back in 2012, Felix Hernandez threw the first perfect game in team history, shutting out the Tampa Bay Rays.
MITCH HANIGER, WHAT A NIGHT!
Back in the 2021 season, the Mariners were trying to break the drought. They were 1.0 game back in the playoff race heading into Game 161. A loss against the Los Angeles Angels would have ended their season while a win would have made Game 162 matter.
Mitch Haniger put the team on his back at the plate, and Sims put the fans on his back with another classic call.
The Mariners haven't indicated what they'll do yet in the wake of Sims's departure, but we know that we'll miss Sims plenty! Thanks for the memories. HEY NOW!
