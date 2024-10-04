Embattled Seattle Mariners Owner Makes Interesting Revelation About Dan Wilson Hire
Embattled Seattle Mariners co-owner John Stanton spoke to Daniel Kramer of MLB.com in a rare and wide-ranging interview that was released on Friday.
In the interview, Stanton addressed the firing of manager Scott Servais back in August, the hiring of Dan Wilson in his place, the team's payroll, television issues and much more.
With regards to the hiring of Wilson, Stanton told Kramer that the decision was all that of Jerry Dipoto, who is the President of Baseball Operations:
“It was a very long series of conversations,” Stanton said. “I asked Jerry questions as to why he wanted to make the change, with respect to Scott, why he wanted to bring Dan in, and I was certainly satisfied by his thinking on it.”
Stanton also reiterated that, “Dan as the manager was Jerry's choice, to be 100% clear.”
There had been some debate about that among Mariners fans and media members. Wilson is a popular member of the team's most successful era and is a member of the team's Hall of Fame. Some assumed that his hiring was a way to re-live the past glory days and to install a likable figure that would take the heat off Stanton and the front office.
Under Wilson, the Mariners had success. They went 21-13 in his 34 games, ending the year at 85-77. They finished second in the American League West, just behind the Houston Astros. They also finished just 1.0 game out of the American League wild card chase.
Seattle has made the playoffs just once since the 2022 season.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: