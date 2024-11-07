Former Player, Popular Show Host Erik Kratz Says Seattle Mariners Need to "Go For It"
Heading into the Major League Baseball offseason, Seattle Mariners fans are filled with angst. The team just missed the playoffs for the second time in the last three years - each time by one game.
Furthermore, the M's blew a 10.0 game lead in the American League West and wasted a mostly-healthy (and historic) year from a great pitching staff. The Mariners have a great opportunity in front of them with a cost-controlled group of young arms that will only dwindle as guys get more expensive and get more wear and tear on their arms and bodies.
It is for that reason that former major league catcher Erik Kratz says that the Mariners need to be "going for it" this offseason. He made the comments as part of the popular "Foul Territory" show on social media. He also said that the M's are the envy of other organizations in baseball because of their stable of arms (and the relative low cost of them) and that this is a situation has to be capitalized on.
Kratz certainly is not wrong, but it doesn't appear that the Mariners ownership feels the same sense of urgency. CEO John Stanton has already said that the organization will not be big spenders in free agency, so they'll be forced to get creative in trade opportunities and low-budget signings.
The 44-year-old Kratz spent parts of 11 seasons in the big leagues with the Philadelphia Phillies, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, Houston Astros, Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Yankees, Milwaukee Brewers, San Francisco Giants and Tampa Bay Rays.
