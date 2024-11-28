Former Seattle Mariners All-Star Reportedly Drawing Free Agent Interest From 10 Teams
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, former Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France is a hot name on the free agent market this offseason.
Feinsand put the information out on social media:
Per sources, 10+ teams have interest in free agent Ty France, who has at least one guaranteed offer. France has primarily been a 1B, but he’s also played 2B & 3B. Word is he’s also willing to catch; he made the Padres as a utility man and 3rd-string catcher early in his career.
The note about catcher is kind of wild, and it's fair to note his positional versatility, though he hasn't played much of anything but first base since becoming a true mainstay with the Mariners in 2021.
After being acquired by the Mariners during the COVID 2020 season, he was a firm part of the team's rebuild, earning an All-Star appearance in 2022 and helping the team break the long playoff drought.
However, France slumped to a poor 2023 and also struggled in 2024 before being designated for assignment in July. He latched on with the Cincinnati Reds for the final 52 games of the season.
Lifetime, France is a .263 hitter. He hit .250 with the Mariners in 2023 but saw his power dissipate, hitting only 12 homers. He had just eight homers in 88 games for Seattle this year. He did hit five in Cincinnati, and at the age of 30, there's reason to believe that a change of scenery might help him.
Regardless of where he ends up, M's fans will always root for France given what he meant to the organization at a critical time in its development.
