Former Seattle Mariners All-Star Ty France Reportedly Willing to Catch in 2025
We heard on Wednesday that former Seattle Mariners All-Star Ty France is drawing interest from at least 10 teams this offseason. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com also reported that France has at least one guaranteed offer.
It's not surprising to see France garnering interest, as he's still only 30 years old and has a prior reputation as a solid hitter. However, it is surprising that Feinsand also reported that France is willing to play catcher in order to secure a job.
Per sources, 10+ teams have interest in free agent Ty France, who has at least one guaranteed offer. France has primarily been a 1B, but he’s also played 2B & 3B. Word is he’s also willing to catch; he made the Padres as a utility man and 3rd-string catcher early in his career.
France has never caught in a game at the professional level, so we're not exactly sure what this means. Likely, France (and his agent team) are doing all they can to make him seem marketable this offseason.
After being acquired by the Mariners during the COVID 2020 season, France was a firm part of the team's rebuild. He helped the team break the playoff drought in 2022 and made the All-Star team in that same season.
However, France slumped to a poor 2023 and also struggled in 2024 before being designated for assignment in July. He latched on with the Cincinnati Reds for the final 52 games of the season.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: