Former Seattle Mariners Infielder Lands New Coaching Job with Los Angeles Dodgers
After spending a year in the front office, former major league infielder Chris Woodward will be back on the field for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2025. He'll serve as the team's first base coach after Clayton McCullough left to take a managerial job with the Miami Marlins.
Per Dodger Insider:
The Dodgers new first base coach is their old third base coach. Chris Woodward rejoins the coaching staff after spending last season as a Dodgers senior advisor to Major League and Player Development.
The 48-year-old Woodward spent parts of 12 seasons in the big leagues with the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, Atlanta Braves, Mariners and Boston Red Sox. He spent part of 2009 with the Mariners, playing in 33 games, and then he played eight more with Seattle in 2010.
Lifetime, he was a .239 hitter with 33 homers and 191 RBI. With the Mariners, he was a .221 hitter who hit no homers.
In addition to coaching for the Dodgers, Woodward also spent parts of four seasons as the manager of the Texas Rangers. From 2019-2022, he went 211-287, failing to make the playoffs. Bruce Bochy famously replaced him before the 2023 season and then won the World Series.
The Dodgers also announced that Woodward will help with baserunning. After winning the World Series, Los Angeles appears primed for another serious run at a championship. They are the heavy favorites for Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki in free agency and will be getting back a slew of pitching from injury.
