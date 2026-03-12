Mariners’ Bryce Miller Setback Clouds Opening Day Outlook

The Mariners did not need another spring complication in the rotation, but Bryce Miller gave them one anyway. Miller’s first full-effort bullpen since dealing with left side oblique inflammation was cut short on March 11 after he felt discomfort in the area. The team is not shutting him down completely, and Justin Hollander said Miller is still expected to keep playing catch before trying another lighter bullpen in the coming days. That is the good news.

The less-fun version is that Seattle is now staring at a calendar that is starting to look pretty unforgiving. Hollander flat-out acknowledged Miller is “behind schedule,” even if the club is not quite ready to slam the door on Opening Day yet.

Bryce Miller shut down his bullpen before it got started at full intent. The oblique did not feel right. "That's rehab," said Justin Hollander. Miller had been told to stop if he felt anything and he did. Hollander said Miller does not need to be shut down from throwing. — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) March 11, 2026

Mariners’ Opening Day Rotation Suddenly Looks More Fragile Than Expected

Once a team starts talking like this in mid-March, it usually means the conversation has already shifted. This is no longer really about whether Miller can squeeze back in by Opening Day. It’s more about how badly the Mariners want to force that timeline when they absolutely don’t need to. If Seattle’s fifth starter spot would not come up until March 30 against the Yankees, and Miller still needs to build back toward five or six innings and roughly eighty to ninety pitches, the math is doing him zero favors.

Hollander framed the setback as part of the normal rhythm of recovery, saying some days a pitcher feels ready to move forward and some days he does not. Seattle also seems to be treating this carefully for a reason. Oblique injuries can linger, and after Miller already dealt with two injured-list stints in 2025 related to bone spurs in his pitching elbow, the organization would be flirting with real stupidity if it tried to push through March discomfort just to win a race against the calendar.

If Miller is not ready, Seattle has a very short-term decision to make, and this all but points to Emerson Hancock as the cleanest answer to fill-in that back of the rotation. Hancock has basically lived as the organization’s emergency starter for the last two seasons, and he probably has the upper hand because of that familiarity. Cooper Criswell is also in the mix, though he still feels more like the guy who makes the roster in a long relief role, especially since he is out of minor league options. In other words, the Mariners do have coverage here. But coverage and comfort are not the same thing.

Miller was supposed to be part of what made this rotation feel unfair again. Even in a messy 2025 season, he still finished with 90.1 innings over 18 starts, and Seattle clearly entered camp hoping he would be part of a sturdy, high-upside group behind Logan Gilbert, Luis Castillo, George Kirby and Bryan Woo. Instead, the Mariners are now creeping toward the kind of spring pivot contenders always try to avoid. The one where depth stops being a nice talking point and starts becoming an actual assignment.

Once a team starts using words like “behind schedule” this late in camp, it usually means the Opening Day question has already been answered, even if nobody has said it out loud yet. Miller is likely an injured-list candidate to open the season. Seattle has not formally gone there yet but it just feels like everybody can see where this is drifting.