Former Seattle Mariners Outfielder Named to Prominent Position with National League Club
Former Seattle Mariners outfielder Randy Winn has gotten a nice promotion with the San Francisco Giants. He's part of a revamped front office under new President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey:
Per the Giants on social media:
The #SFGiants and President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey have named former Giants outfielder Randy Winn as the club's new Vice President, Player Development.
According to an article from ESPN/Associated Press, Winn has been working with the Giants already in various capacities since his career ended.
He was San Francisco's roving outfield and baserunning instructor from 2013 to 2016, special assistant to the general manager in 2017-18 and pro scout in 2019 under director of pro scouting Zack Minasian, who was promoted to general manager on Nov 1.
Winn, 50, has been an analyst on Giants broadcasts on NBC Sports Bay Area since 2013 and two months ago became chairman of the Giants Community Fund. He was president of the Baseball Assistance Team from 2011 to 2020 and remains on its board.
Winn spent 13 years in the big leagues, including parts of three with the Mariners. With Seattle, he was a .287 hitter with 31 home runs. He also played for the Tampa Bay Devil Rays, St. Louis Cardinals, Giants and New York Yankees.
Ironically enough, Winn is an interesting part of Mariners history. He was acquired by the M's in a trade that sent manager Lou Piniella to the Devil Rays. While managerial trades do happen, they are exceptionally rare. Winn was an All-Star with the Devil Rays in the 2002 season.
The Mariners acquired him in 2003 and traded him to the Giants in 2005.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: